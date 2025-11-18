NFL's Cam Skattebo Responded After Fans Criticized Him For WWE Appearance On Monday Night Raw

The WWE and fans did all they could to make John Cena's final Monday Night Raw a special one, and Madison Square Garden delivered. While the wrestling organization didn't tap a celebrity host for Raw, plenty of stars were invited, some of whom live in the area. This included New York Giants star running back Cam Skattebo, who got some flak from fans for participating in a segment.

Skattebo is currently out for the rest of the NFL football season after having sustained a brutal ankle injury that required surgery. Sat alongside comedian Andrew Schulz, the athlete engaged in a scripted confrontation with Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, Finn Bálor, and J.D. McDonagh. Apparently, some fans felt personally affronted by him being featured on Monday Night Raw instead of spending every waking moment in service of his job.

Here's what the star posted on X to those who took issue with the segment:

Aye, honestly if you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on. I’m not able to play football and have the fun I’ve been having my whole life so I am doing things outside the box trying to find stuff to keep me happy. Enjoy the rest of y’all’s week and just don’t talk about me if you ain’t got nothing nice to say 🫡

It sounds like Skattebo would prefer if fans kept their opinions to themselves and know that when he's able to return to football, he will. In the meantime, he's going the route that other NFL players like George Kittle and Rob Gronkowski have gone, and joining in on some fun in the WWE.

While Cam Skattebo was involved in a scripted Monday Night Raw segment, it doesn't seem like he did anything to jeopardize his rehabilitation process. The whole segment is essentially him staring down the Judgment Day with Andrew Schulz, who may be getting some additional acting practice ahead of the Street Fighter movie. Take a look:

Cam Skattebo and Andrew Schulz start brawl with Dominik Mysterio: Raw highlights, Nov. 17, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

There are far worse things I've seen an NFL player do on WWE TV, and most of them involve Pat McAfee. In any case, I think Cam Skattebo made a reasonable ask of fans, because at the end of the day, he's a human just as much as he is a star running back. He doesn't have to commit every waking hour to fixing an ankle that needs rest before he can retake the field.

Now, if he were taking a spear from Bron Breakker or someone else, that's an entirely different conversation. I do understand some concern from fans, who might be wondering just how deep this connection between Cam Skattebo and the WWE will run. We've seen plenty of celebrities over the years go from participating in a ringside conversation with a heel, and then the next thing you know, they're in the ring and delivering a choke slam like Jelly Roll. (The singer is already plotting plans for a return, so it's not wild to think Cam Skattebo might be doing the same.) It likely wouldn't be as much of a sticking point if he wasn't already injured during a losing season, but who knows.

We can only wait and see if any such returns happen, while continuing to enjoy new episodes of Monday Night Raw with a Netflix subscription. While John Cena won't be performing on the program anytime soon, subscribers can check out the back catalog and see some of his previous appearances.