The Boys Landed An Award Nomination For Giant Fake Penis Episde, And The VFX Supervisor Shared A+ Reactions

When it comes to the adage “Go big or go home,” The Boys has steadily proven it has little interest in going home, with each season raising the narrative stakes while also becoming all the more engorged with NSFW-ness (such as, oh I dunno, Love Sausage). Season 3’s premiere specifically upped the ante by way of the size-fluctuating supe Termite, whose hilariously bonkers standout scene featured him diving into a truly massive penis head and urethra , followed by a shockingly goopy explosion. It isn’t just howling viewers who appreciated it, as the episode “Payback” has been nominated for a visual effects award that’s presumably based in LARGE part on its practical penis prop, and the VFX supervisor shared some excellent reactions to the news.

The Virtual Effects Society recently revealed all the nominees for the upcoming 21st Annual VES Awards taking place in February, with James Cameron’s box office juggernaut Avatar: The Way of Water unsurprisingly earning a whopping 14 nominations. The Boys may have only landed the single nom for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode, but in this case, size truly does matter, and VFX maestro Stephan Fleet took to Twitter to share some initial celebratory BDE.

Repost cause I can't spell! Workshopping some ideas for my headshot for the awards season catalogs. What do you you guys think of this one? #TheBoysTV #VESAwards pic.twitter.com/tGGbfD2kdKJanuary 17, 2023 See more

That post, which earned a congratulatory “Yessss!!!!🎉❤️👍🏼” from show star Anthony Starr, was followed by one that included some visual proof of the prop that helped get The Boys a-head of the competition, though while keeping things safe for Twitter and work.

Oh by the way we were nominated for a #vesaward #TheBoystv pic.twitter.com/cdoFUpYomHJanuary 17, 2023 See more

Stephan Fleet then joked about adding one of the show’s numerous faux dongs into his awards headshot, which would be a ballsy move. (Though a ball-less one, at least in terms of prosthetic testicles.)

Repost cause I can't spell! Workshopping some ideas for my headshot for the awards season catalogs. What do you you guys think of this one? #TheBoysTV #VESAwards pic.twitter.com/tGGbfD2kdKJanuary 17, 2023 See more

And sometimes, it's fine to just refer to the scene about the little dude exploding the normal-sized dude by sneezing in his dick without the need to talk about award recognition. (Even though we all know it's there.)

Someone complimented me on the Termite scene and I said "Thanks I worked very HARD ON it" fml 🤦🏼‍♂️#theboystvJanuary 22, 2023 See more

A real boner move on Fleet's part there, I'd say.

The Boys is certainly accustomed to inserting penile content into the mix, going back to The Deep's poster bulge. There was also the aforementioned Love Sausage, which was sparked by some BTS shenanigans, and no one should ever forget seeing a legitimate penis on fire during the "Herogasm" episode.

The 2023 Virtual Effects Society Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 15, and I know I’m not the only one hoping The Boys can really pull it off. Pull off the win, I mean, and not…building-sized genitalia.

Stream Seasons 1-3 of The Boys with an Amazon Prime subscription, and head to our 2023 TV schedule to see all the shows coming soon that definitely will NOT include two-story-tall naughty bits.