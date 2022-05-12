The Boys Spinoff Has Added A Bridgerton Star And More As Recasting Continues

Fans will be pleased to hear that the cast of The Boys spinoff (which was ordered to series last year) is growing! Following Reina Hardesty’s departure last month amidst other recasts, Bridgerton’s Shelley Conn is joining the superhero fray. Not only that, but other new cast members have boarded the yet-to-be-named Prime Video series as well.

Shelley Conn will be joined on the show by Shameless actress London Thor, Shining Vale’s Derek Luh and newcomer Asa Germann as the newest series regulars on The Boys spinoff. According to Deadline, Thor is set to replace Reina Hardesty, who became the third original cast member to leave the series following Aimee Carrero and Shane Paul McGhie's departures.

Details on Shelley Conn, Derek Luh and Asa Germann's roles on the spinoff have yet to be revealed, though hearing about these new additions is still exciting. With the number of casting changes the project has experienced at this point, all of this is encouraging.

Of the incoming stars, Shelley Conn, in particular, is really making a name for herself. She can currently be seen in the second season of Netflix’s mega-popular regency drama, Bridgerton, in which she plays Lady Mary Sharma. She's also appeared on Netflix’s The Irregulars and Starz’s The Rook and is starring in the upcoming second season of Good Omens. This latest project is yet another nice feather in her acting cap.

The new star join a roster of talent that includes previously announced cast members Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, and Maddie Phillips. The untitled spinoff is reportedly set to have a college show-like vibe and could employ elements of The Hunger Games. Per the trade, it centers on young, hormonal Supes, who are trying to compete for the best jobs in the best cities. But don't worry, fans, because, as Deadline also mentions, the show will still maintain the core elements viewers have come to love about The Boys.

As production and casting continue for the spinoff, Prime Video is preparing to drop the highly-anticipated third season of The Boys. The trailer for the new season, which premieres next month, has teased even more insane storylines like the apparent emergence of Billy Butcher's powers. There will also be plenty of new characters, including Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

It’s unknown whether the upcoming spinoff will link to the parent show but, since animated anthology spinoff Diabolical even included a few canon episodes, I could see some crossovers happening with the new show. Who knows what kind of chaos could ensue if these eager young Supes were to cross paths with The Seven.

Here's hoping that production on the upcoming series continues without any further hiccups. Should things go well, it could mean that more positive updates could arrive sooner rather than later. I, for one, can't wait to see how this new show expands Amazon's exciting, funny and gorey fictional universe of superheroes.

The Boys Season 3 premieres premieres on Friday, June 3, so be sure that you have an Amazon Prime subscription so that you can check it out.