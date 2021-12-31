The Rock Is Ringing In The New Year In The Most Rock Way Possible

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson may be a world-famous movie star, but he got his start in the entertainment industry as a muscle-bound wrestling champion. Since the advent of his acting career, he’s made a name for himself with high-octane, athletic action franchises like Fast & Furious. So it’s no surprise that Dwayne Johnson is ringing in the New Year in the most ‘Rock’ way possible - i.e., in the Iron Paradise.

He's not into posting full workouts , but Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson loves to share bits and pieces of his training regimen with fans on social media. To celebrate the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, Johnson got in two last sweat sessions before tonight's big festivities. Take a look at his post below:

It’s hard to believe considering the size of his biceps, but even the Rock can be bested by his gym (which he refers to as the ‘Iron Paradise’). Dwayne Johnson recounted a run-in with the so-called ‘Torture Rack’ that was daunting to even his insane muscles. Luckily, there’s no need to fear for his wellbeing - he confirmed that he’s all too eager to ‘bring the pain.’ Any workout that the Rock considers painful is sure to be fatal to mere mortals, but one doesn’t become one of the biggest stars in the world without a little blood, sweat, tears and peeing in a bottle.

That work ethic has contributed to Dwayne Johnson’s continued casting in numerous high-profile projects. The new year will feature his DC Extended Universe debut in Black Adam, one of the most highly-anticipated superhero movies in years. The movie was set to be released in 2021, but was pushed back due to the pandemic. Black Adam will feature Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero that will eventually face off against Shazam. The movie’s plot details are being kept under lock and key, but other characters set to appear include Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Cyclone, and Doctor Fate (played by former 007 Pierce Brosnan).

Black Adam isn’t the only item on Dwayne Johnson’s to-do list. A sequel to the Disney film Jungle Cruise is also in the works, and will presumably feature the Rock and Emily Blunt reprising their roles as Frank Wolff and Lily Houghton, respectively. Jaume Collet-Serra is set to return as director. He’s also continuing his work as executive producer and narrator on Young Rock, a television series based on his childhood, among many other projects. Whether he’s donning a spiffy spandex suit or delving deep into the jungle to search for lost treasure, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is sure to make the most of his upcoming year.