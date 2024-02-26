Venom 3 Actor Offers Thrilling Update On Tom Hardy’s Threequel

The 2024 movie schedule has not been kind to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe thus far. The latest release, Madame Web, failed to match Morbius ’ lackluster box office numbers . However, the franchise will continue to move along with Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3, which are set to land in theaters this year. Fans eagerly await Tom Hardy's return as Eddie Brock amid the slate of upcoming Spider-Man-related productions. And, now, Juno Temple -- one of the cast members in the threequel -- has provided a thrilling update on the upcoming superhero movie .

At the 2024 SAG Awards, Juno Temple shared with Variety that production on Venom 3 has almost reached its end. The Fargo veteran also shared thoughts on what she believes audiences can expect from the Marvel Comics-adapted production. She had this to say to the outlet:

We're coming close to an end at the moment. It's been a wild, wonderful ride. It's so new to me. It's a big set! This is crazy. It's been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I've been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can't wait for it to get out into the world. I think it's going to be a good one.

Juno Temple is set to join the Venom 3 cast along with fellow series newcomers Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo. It was revealed that the Ted Lasso star had joined the ensemble in April of 2023, but her role is still being kept under wraps, much like details of the film's plot.

While much of the production remains shrouded in mystery, Tom Hardy recently gave subtle hints about where the upcoming film fits into the franchise's timeline. In June 2023, the actor and producer shared an intense sneak peek of the movie on his Instagram . The image he shared showed him dressed in a laid-back Hawaiian shirt casually unbuttoned over a Golden State Warriors tee. That was the same outfit he wore in the epic post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home . This suggests that the new movie may have some connection to Spidey's last MCU outing.

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans think they know who the villain will be in the third flick based on the recently revealed movie logo. Many agree that the title is reminiscent of the color and design of the character Toxin, another symbiote that was teased in Let There Be Carnage, but I am intrigued by another possibility. Seeing how close to the vest Sony is playing it regarding Juno Temple's role, I think she could be playing a severely underutilized and interesting character known as Big Mother.

According to Marvel comics canon, Big Mother was created by ancient deities as a precursor to the symbiote race to which Venom belongs. After centuries of imprisonment, she returns to Earth and becomes obsessed with "mothering" her symbiote lineage. She's a powerful sorceress who can create symbiotic beings of her own. In the comics, she has encountered several symbiotes from Marvel's lore and is a character unlike anything we have seen in the series yet. This is all speculation at this point, but the villain's presence would lend credibility to Juno Temple's declaration that this film will be "wild."