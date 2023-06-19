What Gal Gadot Is Up To Now That Wonder Woman 3 Has Been Canceled

The DC Extended Universe has been a skew of hit or miss films, and as a result, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to bring in new leadership to restructure the superhero franchise. James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as co-chairs of the studio and are bringing in an entirely new direction. In turn, many projects were canceled, and characters are in the process of being recast. Unfortunately, for Diana Prince fans, this meant Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 was scrapped. While this may be disappointing for many, Gal Gadot is keeping her head up and is up to a number of things in the aftermath.

The Wonder Woman actress spoke with Total Film, a sister site of CinemaBlend, during which she opened up about what she has planned professionally in the aftermath of her DC threequel being discarded. While her future as the character is still up in the air, she's still more than able to capitalize on the notoriety the role has brought her. As a result, more projects are being offered to the actress, which she is extremely grateful for. It also sounds like the Fast & Furious alum is aiming to do some producing of her own:

To me, starting and developing stories that I'm passionate about is an incredible thing. The fact that I don't have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it, it keeps me alive.

Despite wanting to work more power behind-the-scenes and having more of a say in her projects, the 38-year-old still loves what she's been doing. She revealed that she still has every intention in acting in projects that she isn’t directly developing. The Red Notice star explained:

I'm not only going to do my own projects, I'm going to work as an actress-for-hire still. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I'm passionate about – from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us – it's an incredible thing.

While Wonder Woman 3 isn’t happening at this point, it appears that Gal Gadot has a lot of upcoming projects down the line. So she’ll be just fine and seems excited to have new creative endeavors. Her latest film, Heart of Stone, is a crime thriller co-starring Jamie Dornan, which is set to release on Netflix in August. In addition, she's starring as Disney's Evil Queen in the highly anticipated live-action Snow White film led by Rachel Zegler. It’s an iconic part, and a different kid of role for Gadot, who's usually playing the lead role. In addition, the Justice League alum is set to return for the Red Notice sequel, which is in development at the aforementioned streaming company.

Amid all of that though, one still can't help but wonder if she'll ever play Diana again. DC is apparently look towards a reset, and that seems very evident following the events of The Flash. Henry Cavill is being recast in future Superman films, while Ben Affleck is may or may not be reprising his role as Batman one last time in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Many would agree with the notion that Gal Gadot helped define the character of Wonder Woman for a generation, and it'd be a shame if she were to never don the iconic costume again. But at the very least, it's great to see that she remains booked and busy and is plotting out future business moves.

Fans can catch her latest film, Heart of Stone, which premiere on August 11 for anyone with a Netflix subscription. You can also revisit her iconic performances as Diana Prince in several DCEU films that are all currently streaming for Max subscribers. For more information on other upcoming movies within the franchise, make sure to consult our DC movie release schedule.