’I Won’t Take Credit For That’ How Hugh Jackman Handled Showing Up On X-Men After Being Hired As A Late Replacement For Wolverine
Stunt coordinator Ke Huy Quan reflects on working with Hugh Jackman on the first X-Men film.
There are some roles so perfect for certain actors that it becomes impossible to see anybody else play the role. Hugh Jackman’s turn as Wolverine has certainly become one of those performances. His unexpected return in Deadpool & Wolverine simply reinforced how great he is in that part. Original X-Men stunt coordinator (and Oscar winner) Ke Huy Quan says Jackman was truly a natural, which is incredible considering he almost didn’t play Wolverine.
Ke Huy Quan is currently starring in his first movie as a leading man in Love Hurts, but for decades the actor wasn’t getting the offers from Hollywood that he clearly should have been. This led him to work behind the camera. Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Quan talked about working with Hugh Jackman on the original X-Men movie and said he can’t take credit for Jackman’s incredible performance because Jackman took to it all naturally. Quan shared…
Ke Huy Quan was part of the team that choreographed the big action set piece at the end of the first X-Men movie that saw Wolverine fight Mystique. And this meant at points Wolverine was fighting himself. Quan indicates that it was merely a case of teaching Hugh Jackman what the moves would be, because actually performing them wasn’t difficult at all.
Jackman had certainly never done anything quite like playing Wolverine before, but as an accomplished stage actor, his experience as a dancer probably translated over well to learning the choreography for an action sequence.
Jackman’s speed in taking to the role was probably a godsend for the filmmakers, considering Jackman wasn’t supposed to be playing Wolverine at all. Actor Dougray Scott had originally been cast as Wolverine, but the actor had hurt himself during the production of Mission: Impossible 2, so there was a concern that he might have trouble with exactly this sort of physical work. Jackman was brought in at the last minute.
Jackman may have been the second choice to play Wolverine but in the end, he was clearly the right one. The actor's career was made on the back of the mutant, and it's far from certain that the actor is officially done with Wolverine. Jackman actually apologized to Dougray Scott over the circumstances, and one has to imagine that Scott, like many others, have wondered what might have been.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The MCU’s X-Men Movie Is Rumored To Bring In Mister Sinister, And I’m Really Digging The Actor Who’s Allegedly Being Lined Up To Play Him
Cynthia Erivo Wants To Play X-Men’s Storm, And Her Reasoning Is A+