Hugh Jackman Shared A Throwback Broadway Photo With 007 Actor Daniel Craig, And Time Has Flown

Actor Hugh Jackman is a man of many talents, with a long and wildly successful career that has included both film and theater. The Wolverine actor is currently back on Broadway in the revival of The Music Man , and he’s not the only Hollywood A-lister who is leading a show on the Great White Way. Daniel Craig is also on Broadway in Macbeth, and Jackman recently shared a throwback photo with 007. And wow, time has really flown by.

While Daniel Craig isn’t a singer and dancer like Hugh Jackman , he’s no stranger to Broadway. Prior to starring in the current production of Macbeth, the James Bond actor has appeared in two other notable plays. He made his Broadway debut in 2009’s A Steady Rain, which he starred in alongside Hugh Jackman himself. And The X-Men alum has shared a fun throwback of the pair over on his Instagram . Check it out for yourself below,

Wow, time really does fly by. Both Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig look super young in this image, especially since over a decade has passed since they starred in A Steady Rain together. They’ve both been very busy in that time, with Craig spending years playing James Bond (and accruing a ton of injuries along the way.) We’ll just have to see if Jackman and Craig reunite over some post-show drinks sometime during their respective runs on Broadway.

Hugh Jackman shared these throwbacks over on his personal Instagram account, to the delight of his whopping 30.4 million followers. In it we see a throwback of him with Daniel Craig, as well as video footage meeting fans at the stage door of A Steady Rain. But with both actors back on Broadway, I have to wonder if they’ll ever be able to meet on the stage again.

Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig’s performances in The Music Man and Macbeth respectively have gotten a ton of attention from the public and critics alike. But while Jackman was nominated for a Tony for his performance as Harold Hill, Craig was noticeably snubbed. Although the Shakespeare show did get some nods, including for Ruth Negga’s portrayal of Lady Macbeth.

While both Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig have recently returned to the Broadway stage, the pair of A-list actors will likely always be synonymous with their roles in major movie franchises. Jackman that’s playing Wolverine for 17 years, while the latter actor recently ended his tenure as James Bond in No Time to Die. Although Craig also has another franchise role in the works, returning as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 2.

As for Hugh Jackman, his time back on Broadway has definitely been making headlines. This is partly thanks to his acclaimed performance in The Music Man, and also for the wild sums of money he’s been raising at the curtain call for Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. He’s even got a fun “feud” with Hamilton to show for it.