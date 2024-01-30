After Zoe Saldaña Expressed Interest In Reuniting With James Gunn For Another Superhero Movie, The DC Co-Head Responded

In the ever-evolving landscape of upcoming superhero movies , Zoe Saldaña hasn't closed the door on returning to the genre and potentially collaborating with her former colleague James Gunn, now at the helm of DC Studios. The dynamic duo, known for their thrilling work on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, seem to have turned the page on their Marvel chapters post Vol. 3 of their franchise. With the Slither filmmaker stepping up as the co-CEO of DC Studios and Saldaña hinting at hanging up her Gamora boots after Gamora's bittersweet ending , the question on everyone's mind is: could these two powerhouses join forces under the DC banner? Let’s look at what the two superhero heavyweights had to say about another possible team-up.

During a chat about her latest venture, the series Special Ops: Lioness, the Amsterdam star was asked by ComicBook about re-teaming with Gunn. Specifically, they wondered if she'd be open to a role in any upcoming DC movies , perhaps one less demanding in the makeup department than her intensive Gamora transformation. The Avatar actress seems open to the idea, saying:

Yes, I do, I do. I love the superhero universe of any sort. I have sons that are obsessed with comic books right now, and superheroes, so for me to be a part of projects that they will get to watch for the next 10, 15 years of their whole lives, it's a dream for me. If it never gets to happen, or if it happens with other filmmakers, and not James Gunn, or if it happens again with James Gunn, I would be so grateful.

Pretty exciting stuff. But what does James Gunn think about the idea of re-teaming with the Gamora actress?

James Gunn Responds to the Idea of Zoe Joining His DCU

James Gunn is known for being honest and straightforward, even if it sometimes stirs the pot with fans. He often uses social media to dispel rumors, such as Ryan Gosling's Batman casting, or confirm speculation, which was the case with the recent Supergirl casting . Recently, a fan with the handle @nicktiznado asked him on Threads whether he would be interested in collaborating within the DC Universe and if he could see a role for her. Gunn's response was an explicit and positive confirmation, saying:

Ofc and ofc. I love Zoe.

DCU Characters Zoe Saldaña Would be Perfect For

The Belko Experiment screenwriter is known for frequently collaborating with actors he enjoys working with. Therefore, based on his response, he may team up with the Star Trek veteran again. However, the question remains as to which character she could portray. Although Zoe is a versatile actress who can handle any role, she has played chiefly heroic characters. As a result, here is a quick list of DC villains that would be perfect for her.

Catwoman: We are going to see a new take on the character eventually, and seeing as how Matt Reeves’ The Batman version of the character played Zoë Kravitz won’t be canon in the slate of DC Universe Chapter One , perhaps we swap a Zoë for a Zoe?

We are going to see a new take on the character eventually, and seeing as how Matt Reeves’ The Batman version of the character played Zoë Kravitz won’t be canon in the slate of , perhaps we swap a Zoë for a Zoe? Cheeta/Barbara Ann Minerva: I promised this won’t all be cat-themed, but Kristen Wiig's portrayal of the iconic Cheetah character in Wonder Woman 1984 received mixed reactions. The Colombiana star could pull on the spotted spandex with changes coming to the DC Universe.

I promised this won’t all be cat-themed, but Kristen Wiig's portrayal of the iconic Cheetah character in Wonder Woman 1984 received mixed reactions. The Colombiana star could pull on the spotted spandex with changes coming to the DC Universe. Poison Ivy: It's high time for a fresh take on the character since the 1997 Batman & Robin. Saldaña would be perfect for the role, as she can easily portray the sensuality and pathos the eco-terrorist requires. Plus, we already know she looks great in green.

It's high time for a fresh take on the character since the 1997 Batman & Robin. Saldaña would be perfect for the role, as she can easily portray the sensuality and pathos the eco-terrorist requires. Plus, we already know she looks great in green. Silver Banshee: Silver Banshee is a deep-cut character, but she has a history of being a villain to both Superman and Supergirl. This lesser-known villain could be a perfect fit for the big screen with the upcoming Supergirl movie approaching.

Silver Banshee is a deep-cut character, but she has a history of being a villain to both Superman and Supergirl. This lesser-known villain could be a perfect fit for the big screen with the upcoming Supergirl movie approaching. Superwoman: Okay, hear me out. In the 2011 reboot DC's New 52 reboot, Superwoman from Earth-3 has all of Superman's powers and is an evil member of the Crime Syndicate, which is the evil counterpart to the Justice League.

Zoe Saldaña's potential involvement with DCU is uncertain, but one thing is sure, if and when she suits up for the other team, she could pull off just about any character James Gunn sees fit to cast her in.