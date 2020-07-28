2020 Emmy Nominations Announced: Check Out The Full List Of TV's Best

2020 will no doubt go down as one of the most unpredictable years possible in the entertainment world, from the lack of ongoing TV productions to the rise of remote talk show formats to massive increases in streaming viewership. Even in the face of future unknowns, however, the show must go on, and in this case, we're talking about the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, which today announced nominations for this year's virtual ceremony, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.