2020 Emmy Nominations Announced: Check Out The Full List Of TV's Best

2020 will no doubt go down as one of the most unpredictable years possible in the entertainment world, from the lack of ongoing TV productions to the rise of remote talk show formats to massive increases in streaming viewership. Even in the face of future unknowns, however, the show must go on, and in this case, we're talking about the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, which today announced nominations for this year's virtual ceremony, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
SNL star and future Supermarket Sweep host Leslie Jones was the front-woman picked to deliver the 2020 Emmy nominations, as accompanied by Avenue 5 and Central Park's Josh Gad, Perry Mason's Tatiana Maslany and Inventing Anna's Laverne Cox. You can check out the full list below to see all the well-deserved nods, the shocking snubs and the nominees you wish would just go away already.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Lara Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones, Succession
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Ron Cephas Jones, The Is Us
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Bette Midler, The Politician
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Variety Sketch Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for Humor
Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Though dates are subject to change, of course, the 2020 Emmy Awards are set to be held on ABC on Sunday, September 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET. While waiting to see who comes out on top during TV's biggest night, be sure to check out our 2020 Fall TV premiere schedule to see what shows are debuting that may very well end up on next year's Emmy nomination list.