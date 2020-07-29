What Stargirl's Season 1 Ending Means For Season 2, According To Luke Wilson

Leave a Comment
Spoilers ahead for Episode 11 of Stargirl Season 1, "Shining Knight."
The stakes are higher than ever on Stargirl as the first season approaches its end. "Shining Knight" proved that the danger isn't over just because the bad guys claimed the life of one kid who got in their way. The Whitmore/Dugan family is in very real danger thanks to Brainwave knowing Courtney's secret, Jordan Mahkent turning on Barbara, a plan in motion to brainwash half the country, and whatever the Dragon King has planned. Only two episodes are left in Season 1, but actor Luke Wilson has fortunately already weighed in on what the first season ending means for Season 2.
Stargirl was already renewed for a second season well ahead of the Season 1 finale in August, and Luke Wilson revealed to Collider that "the end is not the end" and the season wraps on "kind of like a cliffhanger," then said:
Over the course of these episodes, the story just keeps building, and there is a climax, but they’re still right in the thick of things in Blue Valley, with what the villains have set up, as they emerge, and who they are, in real life. When it ends, in Season 2, they’ll still be in that town and so are the villains. It’s not over.
While Luke Wilson of course didn't spoil what exactly Season 1 is building to, what the climax will entail, or what's in store for him as Pat Dugan, his comments do reveal that Courtney and Co. won't have left Blue Valley by the time the final credits roll before hiatus. Apparently, the villains of Season 1 won't be fully vanquished either if they're still "in that town," so there's good news and bad news! Courtney won't have been driven out of Blue Valley, but neither were the bad guys.
That said, there are several bad guys at this point in Season 1, so I for one wouldn't be shocked if one or two of them is down for the count by the end of the finale. Brainwave deserves some punishment for brutally killing his own son, and of course Icicle and Dragon King have been built up as baddies, not to mention whatever happens next with Cindy. Is one of these villains the big bad of the series, who will last for as long as Courtney does? Or does Stargirl not plan on featuring a big bad, a la Reverse-Flash over on The Flash?
Luke Wilson also revealed that creator Geoff Johns was already planning Season 2 while Season 1 was still in production, with a "big writing board" filled with notes, numbers, names, and plot points. The show will release with one big difference when it returns, as the first season released episodes first on DC Universe before they broadcasted on The CW. Stargirl will be fully moving to The CW for Season 2.
The full move to The CW doesn't necessarily mean that Stargirl will cross over into the Arrowverse at all, even if Courtney did get a cameo at the end of the Arrowverse's mega "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event earlier in 2020. Stargirl is poised to potentially introduce its own Green Arrow, after all! For now, Stargirl fans can only hope that the Season 1 finale cliffhanger won't lead to too long of a hiatus! The majority of The CW's current lineup of shows are already delayed into 2021.
For now, you can find the full first season so far streaming on DC Universe and new episodes of Stargirl releasing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. For some additional viewing options now and in the coming weeks, check out our 2020 summer TV premiere schedule!