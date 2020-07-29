The Order’s Creator Says That Major Character Will Stay Dead, But I’m Not Convinced

Sarah Grey was not part of the [email protected] 2020 panel, but I do not think that fans need to read too much into that, since many shows' prerecorded panels were missing key names for various reasons. If you do want to worry, however, I have no trouble acknowledging that The Order has dealt some surprising deadly blows before. For instance, the first season knocked my socks off by killing off Sam Trammell’s character, so perhaps the creator wants fans and actors to know that no one is safe on The Order.