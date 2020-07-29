How The Blacklist Season 8 Will Start Things Off, According To The Executive Producers

You know we usually, obviously, finish off all the stories that we’re contemplating in the given year and then we start the next year thinking, ‘oh my god well we did all the big stuff at the end of last year. Where are we gonna start?’ This year, we have all the big stuff that we were unable to finish at the end of the last season that is going to start this season. So, the next season, Season 8, starts in a much more heightened and dramatic place than normal seasons do because we are gonna tell the story that we were unable to tell at the end of last season.