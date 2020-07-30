The Mandalorian: Why Moff Gideon's Darksaber Is Key To Season 2

It clearly changed hands at least once at some point, and that's what viewers will be itching to learn about when The Mandalorian returns for Season 2. It's interesting that Giancarlo Esposito hinted that the TV series will seemingly give the darksaber an origin story, at least in the sense of how it connects to the live-action universe created by Jon Favreau. If nothing else, it definitely adds further context for why Katee Sackhoff is joining the live-action universe to reprise her role of Bo-Katan Kryze. Seriously, though, even if it's just Gideon and Bo-Katan reading off the darksaber's Star Wars Encyclopedia entry, I've no doubt Esposito and Sackhoff would deliver some Emmy-worthy exposition.