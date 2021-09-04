Kanye West Rapped He Cheated On Kim Kardashian, But How Does Kim Feel?

Kanye West’s tenth studio album, Donda, is finally out, and fans and critics are seemingly divided on how well it holds up to the rapper’s oeuvre. There's a lot going on: grandiose instrumentals, a Jay-Z feature and tons of lyrics alluding to Kim Kardashian. One song even hints at West’s alleged cheating during his marriage. Reportedly, Kardashian has some feelings on the questionable lyric being included.

Cheating allegations aren't exactly new for Kanye West. But what has changed is that the rapper is now okay semi-confirming them in his new music. In the song “Hurricane” on the Donda album, West rapped, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids.” It’s not an outright confession but supposedly enough of one to worry Kim Kardashian.

According to a source for The Sun, Kim Kardashian supposedly “begged” and “pleaded” for Kanye West to drop the cheating line from “Hurricane.” Evidently, her endeavor to change things wasn't to save face for them because she was thinking only about their kids’ reactions. The source said:

[Kim Kardashian] was fuming because her kids hear these songs, especially North…North is her dad’s #1 fan so for her to hear a song where her dad admits to cheating after she was already born… Kim finds it fucked up.

On the one hand, it seems plausible that Kim Kardashian might have wanted Kanye West’s purported cheating kept hush hush. If it did take place after their first two kids were born, as the song suggests, Kardashian never publicly said anything about it. She also had notoriously shut down any talk concerning issues with her husband on the front end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians' final season. Apparently, though, it was all for naught because Kardashian eventually filed for divorce back in February.

However, it is dubious that Kim Kardashian would have any problem with Kanye West exposing his alleged cheating. Their kids are all too young to be interpreting Donda lyrics too deeply, if at all. If anything, one would think that owning up to any past mistakes on a huge public platform with go some ways toward making amends.

Perhaps the upfront lyrics are, in fact, why Kim Kardashian has been so publicly supportive of her soon to be ex-husband of late. She attended all three of the Donda album listening parties, as well as participated in the performance art aspects of them. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also was seen publicly having lunch with Kanye West for the first time since their divorce announcement recently.

Attempting to find some reconciliation after their divorce is commendable of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. But who knows exactly how these cheating allegations will complicate Kardashian reportedly rescinding her petition after all.