Marvel's Newest What If...? Trailer Further Supports Theory This Isn't Just A Superhero Anthology Show

It’s hard to believe that Marvel’s What If…? has already reached the halfway point of its run. All in all, it’s been utterly delightful, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first animated entry has provided some fresh and exciting takes on some of the franchise’s key moments. Now, fans are likely eager to find out what’s on the horizon for the second half of the first season and, lucky for them, Marvel has released a new trailer. There are some nice new snippets of footage to be found but, most interestingly, it also further supports the theory that this is more than an anthology series.

In each episode, the Watcher (voiced impeccably by Jeffrey Wright) shows viewers a new MCU reality that deviates from the main timeline in some form or fashion. However, a previous trailer seemed to hint at some crossover between the new realities. This new trailer pretty much confirms it, as it shows variants like Captain Carter, the Ravager version of T’Challa and a Thanos-esque Gamora (who viewers have yet to meet) assembled. And this is only further confirmed when the highly teased Party Thor is seen standing side by side with Doctor Strange’s evil counterpart, who somehow escaped his dark fate.

It’s very likely that the Watcher is behind this team up of “multiversal Avengers.” While the god-like being has vowed not to interfere in human events across the multiverse, it’s likely that the multiverse will face a threat that causes him to break his rule. With this, he'd effectively take on a Nick Fury-type role and bring this group of disparate figures together for a massive battle.

Aside from the crossover between characters, there are also some sweet shots from other standalone episodes. Among the familiar faces fans can see are Jeff Goldblum’s the Grandmaster and Taika Waititi’s Korg, who will both likely be featured in the Sakaar-themed episode that’s been teased for a while. We’re also treated to a glimpse of a new version of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, who seems to be facing off with Ultron in a post-apocalyptic world.

In addition, there are a few moments within the trailer that should look familiar to MCU fans. The biggest that sticks out is Tony Stark’s sacrifice from Avengers: Endgame, which is likely to bring out mixed feelings for those of us who are still mourning the armored hero. Endgame and the other movies of the Infinity Saga are available to stream on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

The team-up between the different MCU variants is likely to occur during the season finale, allowing the show to go out with a true bang. It’ll be fun to see how things play out for the group and for the multiverse at large.

What If…? airs new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.

