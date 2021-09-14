The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Shows Support For Ex Karl Cook Even After Split

We’ve seen a number of celebrity divorces as of late. Couples like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have remained in headlines for most of the summer, as their respective legal proceedings have progressed. More recently, we learned that Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook had decided to split after three years of marriage. Though the two are now entering different phases of their lives, they still seem to have plenty of love for each other. And this couldn’t be any clearer than through the way the Big Bang Theory alum just showed support for her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Karl Cook is an accomplished equestrian and recently competed at the Traverse City Horse Show, where he won first place in a jumping competition. Cook later shared a video to his Instagram in which he discussed a few horse-riding techniques. You can check it out for yourself down below:

The athlete’s video was met with a number of positive reactions, with people taking to the comment section to wish him well. Kaley Cuoco was among those sending their congratulations, and The Flight Attendant star did so with a sweet message:

Congrats you, this was amazing

This wasn’t the first time the actress supported her estranged spouse’s recent win, either. The Instagram account for Traverse City Horse Shows previously announced Karl Cook’s win and, at the time, the Emmy-nominated star responded with a series of heart and raised hand emojis.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announced their split earlier this month via a joint statement. In the message, the couple stated that their “current paths have taken us in opposite directions.” However, they also made it clear that they still have a “a deep love and respect for one another,” Keeping that in mind, Cuoco’s recent words of support aren’t too surprising.

In the aftermath of the announcement, further details surrounding the breakup have been reported. Sources allege that those within the couple’s inner circle were shocked to learn of their decision. Other reports claim the two “were affectionate and seemed great” at the beginning of the summer.

Nevertheless, both seem to be moving through the divorce proceedings smoothly. Kaley Cuoco, who has a reported net worth of $100 million, and Karl Cook, whose net worth is in that same ballpark, are said to have an “air tight” prenup. Neither will be seeking spousal support in the divorce as well. So things should move along fairly quickly, especially since they won’t have to deal with any lengthy custody hearings regarding children.

The two of them have also been keeping quite busy in the midst of their split. As you can see, Karl Cook is keeping himself more than occupied with his horse-riding events. Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco recently kicked off production on The Flight Attendant Season 2. We wish both of them the best as they continue to navigate their divorce and these new chapters in their lives.