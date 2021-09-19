WandaVision's Kat Dennings Shows Major Love For The Disney+ Show Ahead Of The Emmys

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will begin in only a matter of hours and, as a result, Hollywood is currently gearing up for TV’s biggest night. This year’s list of nominees includes a variety of series including Emmy regulars like The Handmaid’s Tale and The Crown along with genre shows like The Mandalorian and the recently cancelled Lovecraft Country. Superheroes will also be firmly represented, as Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is one of the genre series that will be competing for gold statues this evening. Fans are eager to see if the show takes home any prizes as is series star Kat Dennings, who showed some love for the series ahead of tonight’s ceremony.

Kat Dennings reprised her Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Darcy Lewis for WandaVision. While the witty actress was unable to secure an Emmy nomination for her fine work on the limited series, she just seems more than happy to root on her fan-favorite show. Dennings took to Twitter to post her message of encouragement. Check out the post down below:

See more

The Marvel show is currently up for several Primetime Emmys. These include Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (with three different episodes in the running), Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (for Kathryn Hahn), Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (for Paul Bettany) and Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (for Elizabeth). The series is also up for the coveted Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

WandaVision emerged as a major player during this awards season, and it’s not surprising given how hot it was out of the gate. The show, which is the first TV production to come from Marvel Studios, premiered this past February and was met with a wave of positive reviews and massive viewership numbers. Critics aimed praise at the performances, set design, music and deeper themes of the show.

So far, the show has already struck awards gold for Disney and Marvel Studios in other ways. Last weekend, the series earned three wins of its 15 nominations at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. WandaVision took home awards for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) and Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes as well as Original Music and Lyrics for the viral hit “Agatha All Along.” That third win actually garnered a perfect response from one of the show’s stars.

With the momentum WandaVison currently holds, the show certainly has a chance of earning some additional awards. And even if it doesn’t, the fact that it’s even nominated (alongside fellow comic book show The Boys) speaks to the growing recognition that superhero shows are receiving. And as times change, it could also mean big things for the plethora of future MCU shows that will be arriving on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

Most fans will probably have their eyes glued to their TVs, just as Kat Dennings will. We’ll see what happens when the Primetime Emmy Awards air tonight, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.