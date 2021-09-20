Stephen Amell Posts Hilarious Fan Pic That Includes Supernatural's Jared Padalecki And Jensen Ackles, Sort Of

Stephen Amell's fans are unlikely to forget that the actor spent eight seasons heading up one of the most successful shows on The CW, Arrow, as the crime-fighting (and complicated) Oliver Queen. Even though Amell has since moved on to a very different show, it's been clear in the past many months that he's very grateful to the DC series for all it's done for him. Now, he's posted a hilarious fan picture that includes some of his long-time network mates, in the form of Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki...well, sort of.

Those of you who stay informed about all things Stephen Amell will know that the erstwhile Arrow star is currently in the first season of his new wrestling drama, Heels, on Starz. But, that doesn't mean that he's forgotten where he came from, or the huge boost and massive fandom he still owes to the long-running superhero show, which helped to establish a whole universe of storytelling on The CW. The actor recently posted a funny photo to his Facebook page that he took with a fan over the weekend, which I believe was taken during his appearance at Fan Expo Dallas, that sort of includes the former Winchester brothers. Take a look:

Well, now. Hey there Dean and Sam! And I say that because Amell and this lucky fan aren't just posing with any ol' giant, life-sized cardboard cutouts of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, but, clearly, the twosome as their Supernatural characters. From what I can tell, neither of them were actually on hand, in person, for the convention, so this photo brings up a lot of questions about the logistics behind this photo, seeing as how Amell didn't elaborate on what was behind it or how it came about.

The cutouts do appear to have been folded at some point, so they probably weren't just sitting in some corner in the convention center for however many years. It's possible that the fan in the photo brought them along because she thought it was funny, but my money's on Stephen Amell being willing to carry these one dimensional Ackles and Padalecki around for kicks. They all share a lot in common, having starred on hit CW shows for many years (Supernatural also ended in 2020, but after a whopping 15 seasons), and Amell and Ackles have been buddies behind he scenes for quite a bit, so I can definitely see the Heels star thinking this was appropriately hilarious.

Of course, the other thing is that while however the choice was made to add some Supernatural fun to this fan photo shoot, it might serve an actual purpose. As you can see, the cut out of Padalecki is between Amell and the very happy lady in the picture with him, so maybe these were used as an excuse for some social distancing, which would still lead to a full and interesting photo by taking up some, otherwise empty, space.

At any rate, both Stephen Amell and this fan got a great, funny photo out of it, and I'm sure that's worth the effort of carrying Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki around for a while.