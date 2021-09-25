The Funny Way Jennifer Aniston Learned About The Rumors She Was Dating Friends Co-Star David Schwimmer

HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion was a touching tribute that encapsulated what show means to longtime fans and the bonds created amongst the cast and crew. Even though the stars are close and still hang out now and then, some were still taken by surprise by dating rumors surrounding co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. While Aniston certainly made it clear there was no base to the rumors, she has now revealed how she learned about them, and it’s actually pretty funny.

One of the most iconic and long-running jokes from Friends is the “We were on a break!” bit between Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel and David Schwimmer’s Ross so, of course, Aniston’s loved ones had to play on that idea when confronting her about the dating rumors. Apparently, Aniston hadn’t even heard about the rumors until she started receiving texts referencing the classic line. Here’s how she explains it in an interview for her cover issue of Marie Claire:

That’s really funny. I was just saying, ‘I hadn’t heard a word of this.’ Honestly. I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, ‘I thought you were on a break, LOL.’ And I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, ‘That is the funniest rumour that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time.’

While it is true that people reconnect after long periods of time and can even become romantically involved as a result, it’s just not the case for the two Friends stars. Such reports would've been somewhat more believable back when they were working side-by-side on Friends. The two never were actually romantically involved, although they easily could have been. And given their chemistry on screen, it wouldn't be surprising if plenty of fans were shipping them back then.

When addressing the same rumors, David Schwimmer weighed in by saying that the two used to have feelings for each other on and off, but one or both were always in a relationship with someone else. It seems as though the timing was never right for the two to strike up something that was more than friendly, and it’s evident the time for romance has passed where the two are concerned. Based on Aniston’s own words, the two have a close bond now, but it’s one of a sibling nature.

Even though Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer don't seem to be anywhere near a romantic relationship, it's still nice that the two have a platonic relationship that's filled with respect. If the Friends reunion wasn’t enough to satisfy your cravings for the two stars, you can catch Schwimmer in the comedic series Intelligence and Aniston in Apple TV’s The Morning Show, which is going into its second season.

And of course, you can check out the romantic saga of Ross and Rachel by streaming Friends on HBO Max.