The 7th Heaven Cast Reunited, And I’m Overwhelmed By The Nostalgia

There's a good chance that if you were an avid viewer of family dramas during the ‘90s, then you probably spent some Monday evenings watching the Camdens on 7th Heaven. It amassed quite a following during its run and remains beloved today. It’s been nearly 17 years since The CW pulled the plug on the family-friendly show after 11 seasons. That’s why I felt all of the nostalgia when the cast of the former WB series reunited at ‘90s Con, and it's sure to put a smile on your face.

7th Heaven centered on the exploits of Reverend Camden and his wife as they sought to raise their seven children, who we saw grow from kids to adults before viewers eyes. The talent on this drama series was strong, and there were many guest stars like Gabrielle Union, Kaley Kuoco, Ashlee Simpson and even the Olsen Twins. Annie Camden actress Catherine Hicks always wanted a reunion of some sort, and she got her wish when she and most of the Camden kids got together again at ‘90s Con. Take a look at the heartwarming series of Instagram photos from the three-day Connecticut Convention Center event, which were shared by Beverly Mitchell:

Based on the reunion photos, it looks like most of the cast attended ‘90s Con. We see the reunion with Barry Watson, Beverley Mitchell, David Gallagher, Catherine Hicks and Mackenzie Rosman, who all look so happy to be back together. As these talented stars were an on-screen family for over a decade, it’s nice to see that the love between them is apparently still there.

There were still a few main cast members of 7th Heaven who didn’t attend the nostalgic meetup. One was Jessica Biel, though Beverley Mitchell said on Instagram that they all Facetimed with her. Also not in attendance was Nikolas Brino, who played Sam Camden and shared screen time with twin brother Lorenzo Brino who sadly died in a car accident in 2020. On-screen patriarch Stephen Collins also wasn’t at the reunion (and has been living in obscurity since confessing to molestation allegations).

It was a big treat back in the late ‘90s and early 2000s to see the Camden family tackle religion, peer pressure, drugs, and other topics that surely resonated with families. Fans would probably be even more delighted to see the stars reunite on the small screen again, even if it's just for a one-off special. Fellow WB/CW show Gilmore Girls dropped new episodes for the miniseries A Year in the Life. Barry Watson once spoke about the possibility of a 7H revival , saying he’d be open to doing something with everyone. I hope that happens so we can see more of these stars together.