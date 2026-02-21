Haley Winn's Brothers Went Viral For Their Wild Olympics Outfits. The Sweet Reason They Changed It Up For The U.S. Women's Gold Medal Hockey Match

For the majority of the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team’s run at the Winter Olympics, the Winn brothers were seen wearing wild outfits in the stands as they cheered on their sister, Haley. However, when the gold medal match came around on the 2026 TV schedule , they decided to tone their viral looks down. It was for a very sweet reason, too, one that proves just how proud these guys are of their sibling and her success.

While many have been watching the Olympics on NBC or with a Peacock subscription , Ryan, Tommy and Casey Winn have been at the Milan Cortina games loudly cheering on their sister. They’ve gone viral for it too, thanks to their over-the-top and wild USA-themed outfits. From American flag tracksuits to eagle masks to sophisticated Peaky Blinders-esque looks, they’ve pulled all the stops. However, when it came to their sister’s final game, they decided to go simple and wear her jersey. Take a look:

A post shared by Ryan Winn (@ryanwinn44) A photo posted by on

Well, that’s just the most thoughtful video. Posted to Ryan Winn’s Instagram, the guys used the clip to explain that this is about their sister, not them. While their outfits have helped pull attention to the game, and it’s been a very fun and unexpected storyline during the Olympics, the biggest story here is about their sibling. She and the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team faced off against Canada for the gold medal, and they won. That’s bound to have a massive impact on so many young athletes.

To that point, the brothers explained why they decided to save their sister’s jersey for their final outfits at the Olympics, saying:

Yeah, a USA Hockey jersey. Why? Because it’s not about us. It’s about the women on the ice. It’s about the legends who have paved the way. It’s about those who are changing the game. It’s about all the other incredible women who once dreamed about becoming an Olympian, like our sister, who are now inspiring the next generation.

Now, a simple jersey and normal pants are nowhere near as extra as these guys’ other outfits. As you can see below, they rocked a crazy hillbilly ensemble for one game, and then matching flag outfits that featured a bald eagle's face on them with matching eagle masks for the following match.

A post shared by Ryan Winn (@ryanwinn44) A photo posted by on

However, I would argue that their final fits were the most meaningful. While all the other outfits were silly, well-thought-out and very on-brand for American gameday fits (seriously, these took me back to the wild outfits I put together to attend college basketball games), this last one paid a beautiful homage to their sister. It also pulled the focus to the ice, which is where it should be, as Ryan Winn explained on the Jocks in Jills podcast .

Seriously, talk about sweet. Honestly, it’s making me emotional, like all the great Olympic moments do, especially the ones involving an athlete and their loved ones. From Breezy Johnson getting engaged at the bottom of a race course to an 87-year-old grandpa rocking the cutest knitwear to support his grandson’s girlfriend, there have been so many heartwarming instances at these Olympics. And these brothers are another one.

