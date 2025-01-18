9-1-1: Lone Star Star Explains How Marjan And Joe’s Latest Relationship Hurdle Will Bring A ‘New Tone’ To The Show, And I’m So Ready For This

9-1-1: Lone Star is one of many shows ending in 2025 , and on top of the promo revealing “end of days vibes,” that is not all the 126 will be dealing with. Notably, Natacha Karam’s Marjan is continuing her relationship with John Clarence Stewart’s Joe, and the two are going to have a new hurdle to jump over when the series comes back on the 2025 TV schedule . Now, after hearing the actress's take on this situation in particular, I’m ready for what will happen.

Marjan and Joe met in Season 4 while she was doing physical therapy, and they began dating not long after. He was even her date to the much-anticipated Tarlos wedding in the Season 4 finale. Then, Joe was not seen in the first half of Season 5. Now, he will be coming back in full force for these final episodes, beginning with the winter premiere on Monday, January 20. So, with all that in mind, Karam told EW what will be in store for Marjan and Joe, and I am already excited:

We're going to get to see a new side of Marjan and her personal life and romantic developments that have happened since last season. We get to see her out of her comfort zone, which is really fun. It's a new tone for Lone Star. It feels really like rom-com, which I think is fun for the audience — and the characters.

Considering Marjan went from getting engaged for an arranged marriage when she was younger to a great relationship with a great guy now, I'm thrilled to hear this news about what's to come. Fans have not seen her and Joe together much, so with the series finally shedding some light on it, it will be fun to see how their relationship evolves and a new side of “Firefox.”

In Season 5, Episode 10, Marjan will be preparing Joe to meet her parents and ask them for their blessing to get married. So, knowing that what's coming is "fun" and like a "rom-com" makes me even more enthusiastic as we approach this nerve-wracking, but exciting event.

It's hard to tell how things will go and how Marjan’s parents will react. But that is part of the reason why it will be exciting to see this romantic side of Marjan and her family. Plus, she has always been so sure of herself and confident too. So, bringing out this side of her will be fun to see, especially with the rom-com feel.

Marjan and Joe are not the only couple fans will have to keep an eye on in these final episodes. T.K. and Carlos may be heading down yet another rocky road in their always-complicated relationship as they are now trying to adopt T.K.’s baby brother, Jonah. Nothing ever seems easy for them, but it’s nothing they can’t handle. And thankfully, we'll have Marjan and Joe's story to balance the show out tonally.

Even though word got out about the cancellation after filming wrapped, it still seems like 9-1-1: Lone Star is going big. It’s hard to tell how everything will wrap up, especially for Marjan and Joe. With only three episodes left, things will be getting intense, however, there are some joyful, fun and romantic moments coming our way too. And it all starts this Monday, January 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox or you can stream it the next day with a Hulu subscription .