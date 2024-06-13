90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Flexes On Michael On Instagram, And It Looks Like She's Ready For A Fight

The saga between 90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi rages on just after the episode where she made a shocking discovery. On the heels of Angela's big reveal that might explain why the couple isn't together currently, she continues to send out cryptic messages on social media. The latest seems to indicate she's looking for a fight, as she flexed for the camera and threw some punches.

Angela's Instagram account is an interesting place these days. First, she hinted she would not return to 90 Day Fiancé after this current season, and now this latest post. In a post that limited which of her followers could respond, Angela started throwing punches at the camera and flexing her muscles as a potential warning to would-be scammers:

There's not a lot of context behind this post, but it could just be a reminder that Angela Deem is not to be trifled with. Let's not forget the 90 Day Fiancé cast member was involved in a hotel brawl following a charity event, and she once flew all the way to Nigeria to mess up Michael's car when she thought he was cheating on her. Michael hasn't seen Angela since he fled her house after arriving in the United States over the holidays.

It's unclear at this time exactly where Michael Ilesanmi is, though we do know from his Instagram posts that he's still in the United States somewhere. While he's remaining pretty cagey about what's going on in his life, some have speculated that he might have another woman he's dating. It does seem odd that he found a place to live so soon after leaving, but we'll have to wait and see how this saga unfolds.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear we'll get the answers we want on 90 Day Fiancé, as the current storyline is centered around Michael obtaining his visa while still in Nigeria. It seems that the season will end with the reveal that he's in the United States and be cut off before any of the more recent issues we've seen online. This is just speculation on my end, however, and I've been surprised before.

As such, we can only continue to watch the drama unfold on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Catch new episodes on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and of course, catch up on old episodes with a Max subscription. Considering all that's going on between Michael and Angela this season, this is one that longtime fans won't want to miss.