90 Day Fiancé Fan Spotted A Mysterious Hand During Love In Paradise Scene, And I'll Be Freaking Out If It's Not Just An Editing Mistake

The 90 Day Fiancé production crew typically does a wonderful job with editing, but every so often, fans will catch a slip-up that can't be immediately explained. We've seen weird continuity errors during fights between couples, and we've even seen cast members who weren't supposed to be in a scene hanging out in the background. Yet another one of those odd moments recently happened in an episode of Love In Paradise, and I'll be freaking out if this hand is not just an editing mistake.

Readers should use their Max subscription and go about two minutes into the episode "A Rough Landing," where Luke and Madelein are driving together in the car. The scene is presented as though they're in the car driving alone as he shows her his prototype for designer glasses, but check out the picture below. As Luke is talking, there's a hand that can be seen holding onto a can of soda:

(Image credit: TLC)

My theory, although I can't say it with certainty, is that someone is hiding in the background of this shot and squatting in the area behind Luke's seat in an effort not to be seen. As to why this may be, there could be a few reasons. Perhaps they're a producer on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise who isn't meant to be seen on camera and needed to be present for the scene for some reason.

Another possibility is that the person is a friend of Luke or Madelein, and they did not consent or sign a release to be on reality television. I could also see a scenario in which the shot was filmed just as a transition later on in their story, and the person being present messed with the continuity of how 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise intended to use it for the couple.

I hate to suggest this option, but we could also speculate that this person was present in the car, and neither Luke nor Madelein was aware of it at all. That would be pretty terrifying, though one that I heavily doubt is the case. If this person was hitching a ride illegally or lying in wait, why would they casually enjoy a soda in the background? I guess one could work up a mighty thirst waiting in the shadows.

One thing I do appreciate about this is that 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise viewers have something fun to discuss outside of the drama surrounding the franchise's wildest couple yet, Kyle and Anika. After witnessing their first date in a recent episode and spotting those red flags, couples like Luke and Madelein don't have a high bar to clear to be in a better position with their relationship.

That said, I think Luke and Madelein have a lot to discuss unless they want to be a 90 Day couple that splits after marriage. Finances are a huge issue between them right now, and if Luke can't find a job to support both of their dreams, a marriage may never happen. We're still pretty early into the season, however. So, maybe we'll see if the relationship lasts until then before making predictions for how a marriage may work out.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET per the 2024 TV schedule. Be sure to catch up on the latest episodes over on Max or Discovery+ for those who haven't checked it out yet, because I'm thinking this could be a season a lot of viewers won't want to miss.