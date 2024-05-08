Does 90 Day Fiancé's Michael Ilesanmi Have A New Lover After Leaving Angela Deem? Social Media Raises Questions

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have been largely absent from their season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to the point that some believed they'd been fired. While it's now known that they will return, their absence came at a time at which fans want answers about their relationship the most. Ever since Michael fled Angela's home after hitting the major milestone of finally arriving in the United States, I've been curious about updates. Now, the latest one -- which comes via social media -- seems to hint Ilesanmi has a new lover.

Michael is still being careful when it comes to revealing too much to fans after leaving Angela, perhaps out of fear she'll find out his location. With that said, he did post a photo from a suburban location. It featured a cryptic caption, while the snapshot showed a hand that fans can't seem to recognize. Check out the photo below:

A post shared by Michael Ilesanmi (@mykol_01) A photo posted by on

It's unclear whether or not Angela saw the photo, but there are bigger mysteries to unravel here. Where is Michael and, more importantly, what is going on in his love life at this time? Let's discuss the details of the post and share what we know about the situation.

Whose Hand Is In The Photo?

The biggest question I have here is in regard to the hand in the photo, and if it's connected to someone who is housing Michael. After a brief search, I was able to find the same image on a page called @GuidingCrossOfficial, a Christian store that sells religious merchandise. The picture was posted several days before Michael's update, so it's possible he found the photo and decided to share it.

There's also a possibility that the person who took the photo is also connected to Michael, though the Guiding Cross contact page lists an address in Hong Kong. While we don't know where Michael is, I would assume he hasn't left the United States, given in past episodes (which are available to watch with a Max subscription), he said it was his dream to be in the US. It's possible Michael is in a new relationship, but whoever it is likely isn't connected to this hand photo, in my opinion.

Does Michael's Caption Hint At Another Lover?

Michael's choice of caption is interesting and essentially conveys the notion that one should work to make others happy while ensuring they're personally content. It could just be a simple message he's sharing, trying to engage with his followers. But could it also be interpreted as Michael having found someone he wants to make smile in his own life?

I think it's possible, especially because we know he was in contact with another woman in the United States during his marriage to Angela Deem. The couple ended Happily Ever After? Season 7 with a tease that they could be getting divorced, but they ultimately overcame that in 90 Day: The Last Resort. Now, it seems like they're on the way to being the latest married couple to split while being with the franchise, though nothing is official yet.

Fans like myself believe Michael may be in another relationship, because he escaped Angela and stayed elsewhere for so long. Granted, he could also just be rooming with some good samaritans who wish to help him. Yet, given Michael's past behavior, it's not wild to speculate that another woman could be in the mix. Then again, it could just be that Michael wants us to think that, and he's trying to make Angela jealous after she was spotted with other 90 Day Fiancé stars. I'd wager that time will tell, and we'll have more answers as the year progresses.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule and streams on Max. Tune in soon because Angela and Michael's story will resume here in the coming weeks.