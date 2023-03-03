How 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Kris And Jeymi Might Have Already Spoiled Their Storyline

Warning! The following may contain spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 isn't too far along, and it's already looking like a storyline between one couple might have already been spoiled. Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera recently met up in Colombia for the first time in person, and they started their life together following Kris' "permanent" move from Alabama to the country in South America. Now, a post on social media from Kris might've accidentally exposed that the couple is no longer together, despite the latest episode showing them making big moves.

This story started when Kris posted a photo to Instagram about a food truck spot in Bogata, Colombia. Check out the picture below, as well as the caption, which raised a few eyebrows among fans:

A post shared by Kris Foster (@crazykboog1) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The caption seemed to be missing some words but implied to some that Kris was saying she needs to go there "if" she's in Bogata. In 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Kris said she intended to live in Bogata permanently, which might be why one commenter asked why she wasn't currently in the city. Kris explained the caption was actually just a spelling error but clarified that she no longer lives in Colombia full-time:

That comment should have said, 'If you are in Bogota,' but I have a few responsibilities in Alabama that will keep me going back and forth from now on.

Kris' explanation feels a bit suspicious, considering what she allegedly meant to write was several words longer than what appeared in the caption. At the same time, autocorrect errors happen when posting on cell phones, so it's unfair to assume anything out of the ordinary based on that alone. It does seem strange, however, that Kris seemed entirely all-in on living in Colombia but now is allegedly traveling back and forth between Bogata and Alabama.

Kris' explanation about her situation in Bogata took me over to Jeymi's Instagram page, which features very few pictures of Kris. In fact, the only ones I could find were images of them that were directly tied to the promotion of the show. Kris has candid photos of herself and her partner on her page, so why doesn't Jeymi?

CinemaBlend can't confirm whether or not Kris and Jeymi of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way are still together, but it does seem like things are headed downhill in what little we've already seen of their storyline. Despite both confirming they had a great first night together, Kris couldn't help but bring up how "pissed" she was that Jeymi rented an apartment that was $100 over their agreed price for monthly rent.

It also appears that Kris withheld from Jeymi just how serious her neck issues were and the medications she required to keep the pain manageable. Seemingly Jeymi might not want to sign on to marry someone she just met in person after all, especially with all the things she still doesn't know about Kris.

Kris and Jeymi aren't the only couples facing potential troubles in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. Rishi Singh is attempting to hide his relationship with Jen Boucher from his parents, and Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo still can't settle on what their big long-term plan is for their lives in the Dominican Republic. Will any of these couples survive the season? We can only wait and continue to scour the web for possible clues!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It's also airing alongside many new and returning shows on the 2023 TV schedule, that are worth checking out.