90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Elise Got Some Surprising Support Amid Spat With Joshua, But Will It Change Things?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Mile High Club." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

I continue to eat my words with every episode that Elise Benson is featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. I initially felt as though it was too late in the season for her storyline to have any meaningful impact, but once again, she's reminded me this latest episode why I wanted her to be the next 90 Day star after her debut on Hunt For Love.

Elise had another meltdown and even drove an entire bar into her argument with Joshua and his friend, Nat. It was originally supposed to be a meeting in which the two women would "clear the air" and seemingly walk out of it as cordial, if not friendly, but it blew up in Joshua's face in the worst way possible.

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Elise Polled Women At The Bar To Win Her Fight With Nat

It didn't take long for the reunion between Nat and Elise to devolve into chaos. Elise maintained that it was weird Nat allowed Joshua to live in her house rent free when he could afford to pay, and equally weird that he lied to Elise and said he was living with his parents this entire time. Both Nat and Joshua maintained there was nothing sketchy about it, which led to Elise's spiraling and getting the entire bar's attention.

Elise broke down the situation for everyone in the bar, and then called on random women to see if they felt it was strange. To her credit, every woman in the bar agreed that Nat and Joshua's dynamic was strange, and she had a right to feel weird about it. It's not often 90 Day Fiancé, or life in general, shows a public meltdown go positive for the person who started it, but there's a first time for everything!

Elise Might've Proven She Was Right, But Did She Destroy Her Relationship With Joshua?

Elise might've won the battle, but the fact Joshua left the bar to check on Nat immediately after might've confirmed she already lost the war. I think that he was genuinely making sure his friend was ok after being humiliated and called out by Elise, and likely felt some guilt about inviting her out to essentially be ambushed by his girlfriend. It was like when Jasmine Pineda attacked Gino Palazzolo's girlfriend Natalie, but at least Nat knew this was coming.

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Whether the meltdown was justified or not, I think Elise's incident at the bar solidified to Joshua that he isn't interested in pursuing a longterm relationship with her. As for spoilers, I wasn't able to track down any concrete evidence they were together outside of random rumor sites claiming they were finished with no evidence to present supporting that.

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All that being said, it does appear 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days will end with these two broken up, though we've seen other couples come back from worse. I'm just psyched to see the tell-all, and wondering what will happen if Nat agrees to show up there.

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The only thing stopping you from watching every season of 90 Day Fiancé and all of its spinoffs is an HBO Max subscription. What are you waiting for?

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm sure we'll see the full fallout from Elise's bar meltdown in the next episode, and I'm curious to see what it means for her and Joshua.