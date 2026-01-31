90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Finally Showed Rick Confessing To Cheating On Trisha, It's As Satisfying As I'd Hoped

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has toyed with me all season when it came to Rick Van Vactor and Trisha. He has chastised her for all sorts of things during his trip to Madagascar, all whilst hiding a wild secret. Now, it's finally time to pay the piper, and we get to see Rick confess he cheated in an upcoming episode.

I am thankful this episode is not airing on Super Bowl Sunday, but rather, February 1st on TLC. Based on this sneak peek of the scene from ET, this may be my favorite reality moment from the 2026 TV schedule. Take a look:

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days | Rick BLINDSIDES Trisha With Cheating Confession (Exclusive) - YouTube Watch On

Legitimately, I don't think that scene could've played out any better. As someone who regularly holds up Libby and Andrei Castravet's Moldovan wedding as the best moment from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, this may be a close second. The way Rick is pouting and trying to get sympathy for cheating, and how Trisha is not falling for it even one bit. It's perfect, and I'm so glad it's playing out this way.

More On 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days (Image credit: TLC) Why It Seems Like A 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Couple Might Be Lying About Their Storyline

There are so many 90 Day couples who split after marriage because one of them ignored the obvious red flags on the way to matrimony. Based on Trisha's body language, looks, and the fact that Rick is nowhere on her Instagram page, I'm going to assume she's not going to let his cheating slide, and he'll have to find another woman to try to woo. Maybe he'll even get back together with his ex in Colombia?

I think back to earlier seasons of Before The 90 Days, many of which I've revisited with my HBO Max subscription. I feel like in earlier seasons there were too many times where something like this happened, and the offending party was forgiven. To me, it almost felt like the pressure of being on television forced the reconciliation, so it's comforting to see the growing trend of people unwilling to put up with nonsense just because they're on a reality television show.

Truthfully, what I love most about this reckoning with Rick is 90 Day Fiancé beginning to shift the narrative a bit with how it portrays its Americans. A few years back, it felt like every storyline was about being afraid of foreigners stealing their money or trying to get pregnant so they could get a green card. More recent seasons have painted a less flattering picture of the American subjects and shown how, occasionally, it's the foreigner who realizes they're the one who made a mistake in dating them.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to the world of 90 Day Fiancé and all of its spinoffs. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

Three cheers for accountability and potential karmic justice on the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Catch the new episode on TLC on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET, and have some popcorn ready for the full scene of Rick's confession to Trisha.