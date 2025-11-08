90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8 Will Feature A Hunt For Love Star, And I Knew This Was Coming

While the end of the year means that the 2025 TV schedule starts to wind down and roll into holiday programming, there's just no stopping 90 Day Fiancé. The beloved spinoff, Before The 90 Days, is coming back for Season 8, and just as I expected, a Hunt For Love cast member is along for the ride.

Hunt For Love was a unique twist on the 90 Day formula, which put single cast members at a resort with available bachelors and bachelorettes. Out of that latter bunch, a star is born, and I can't wait to see her on this upcoming season of Before The 90 Days.

Elise Will Star In 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8

Elise Benson is back, and she's in a relationship in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. She met Joshua from Australia on Instagram, and after five months, is ready to meet the man who might just be the one for her. She's been down this road before, however, and with previous engagements broken off, Elise is clearly worried about marrying the wrong one and becoming one of the many married 90 Day couples that split up.

Elise Seemed Destined To Be 90 Day Fiancé's Next Star After Hunt For Love

I'm not surprised in the slightest that Elise is part of Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, because I predicted she'd join another spinoff during Hunt For Love. Her wild fight with Rob Warne on the first night at the resort showed she had what it took to hang on 90 Day Fiancé, and I'm curious if she'll be just as confrontational in this spinoff.

90 Day: Hunt For Love was an odd watch, with it feeling like most of the new cast members were there solely to cater to the 90 Day Fiancé cast who joined. Elise was one of the few who broke the mold and went on a date with someone who wasn't affiliated with 90 Day, but by that point, she was already one of the more memorable cast members of the season.

Unlike the principal who lost her job after appearing on the show, Elise has some potential to become a real star of 90 Day Fiancé. With the number of veteran cast members like Big Ed Brown and Angela Deem setting off to pursue their own projects, the TLC franchise is in need of finding fresh faces that it can rely on to deliver consistent and entertaining stories to show viewers.

While I am stoked to see Elise back in 90 Day Fiancé, I'm ultimately excited for yet another season of Before The 90 Days. The series is often the most entertaining of the bunch, as it captures people at the critical time in their relationship in deciding whether or not they'll move forward with an engagement or not. It's thrilling, but can also be tense and stressful, which is part of the reason I get such a rush watching.

Catch the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8 on December 7 at 8:00 p.m ET. It'll make for some great holiday viewing, so be sure to check it out and have some steady viewing as we work our way into 2026.