90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Big Reveal For Chidi And Rayne Is Not At All What I Expected, But It 100% Locked Me In

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 premiere "Great Expectations." Stream it with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

One of the best 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs has returned, and Before The 90 Days Season 7 kicked off with a bang. I'll admit I wondered if I needed a break from this franchise and maybe a chance to browse another show on the 2024 TV schedule before its release, but that all changed after the premiere, which introduced us to Rayne and Chidi. I'm specifically locked into one element of their story...or should I say tractor-beamed?

In the first few minutes of the episode, I convinced myself I knew what their entire storyline would be about: a woman traveling to Nigeria to meet her soulmate and learn what it's like to have a blind partner. But it didn't take long for me to realize that was just the surface. This couple will have some big hurdles to overcome before walking down the aisle, and I'm so ready to see it all play out after hearing about Rayne's more peculiar interests.

Rayne Revealed She Intends To Expose Chidi To The Existence Of Aliens And The Illuminati

Rayne revealed during a conversation with her mother and friends that she was not worried about a future with Chidi and traveling to Nigeria, despite their suggestions that she was overlooking any physical limitations he may have in matching her definition of an equal partner. Rayne did confess, however, that getting him to get on board with her beliefs was due to his heavy devotion to Christianity.

The 90 Day Fiancé cast member then proceeded to say that she knows for a fact that aliens exist and that she'd need to teach Chidi about the influence of the Illuminati. (I'm guessing she was just as thrilled about that Congress report on UFOs a year back as Jersey Shore's Snooki.) This is a bonkers twist that I didn't see coming.

I've Wanted An E.T.-Related Storyline For So Long

Perhaps not the most traditional viewer hope for a reality series, I've long waited to see 90 Day Fiancé cast members who harbor strong beliefs in extraterrestrials. One of my favorite recent couples, Sam and Citra Wilson, briefly made mention in their storyline of his father being an avid believer in UAPs, aliens, and so on.

I can suspend my extremely low-key campaign to get Sam's dad cast on 90 Day: The Single Life so that I can commit fully to whatever eventual conversation happens between Rayne and Chidi about her belief in aliens. The fact she said she knows it for a fact has me optimistic we'll get to hear a story about how this happened, and I want to see his thoughts about all of it.

In a franchise where I increasingly find myself pleading for 90 Day Fiancé to move on from couples like Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, I'm very excited that Rayne and Chidi are just one part of the entirely fresh cast of participants in Before The 90 Days Season 7. I'm eager to see which couples will ultimately get married and curious about which ones may split a few seasons down the road. Hopefully, things work out for Rayne and Chidi, but I feel this season could end with them going their separate ways.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Watch the episodes live or stream on Max later, and stick with CinemaBlend for another exciting season with fresh couples and new storylines we didn't expect.