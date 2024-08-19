90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Exposed What The Cast Thinks Of Loren, And I Kind Of Agree

Warning! The following contains spoilers from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all. Read at your own risk, and watch this season with a Max subscription.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all has concluded Part 4, and it seems like even the cast is exhausted by discussions about their relationships. Viewers probably know which Season 8 couples stayed together and which ones split by now, but these closing episodes are bleeding into feuds between co-stars. It turns out quite a few cast members had issues with Loren Brovarnik, and I kind of agree with their take on her.

It's taken a number of episodes for Loren to finally get in the mix of a fight, but it happened right before she and husband Alexei prepared to make a previously unannounced exit. This rubbed some of the cast the wrong way, for reasons they were happy to air out before she left.

Sophia And Thaís Called Loren "Fake"

Sophie Sierra had an ax to grind as the day was winding down, and talked about how she felt that Loren mysteriously escaped any criticism from the rest of the cast when their storyline was highlighted. Thaís Ramone agreed, and said that she additionally felt like Loren was "fake," because she was so kind to everyone in person in a way she hasn't been when talking about them on her segments on Pillow Talk.

Right on cue, Loren and Alexei arrived to say goodbye, stating that they would not be staying at the house for the final night before the tell-all was over. Loren went to hug everyone and noted that she received two "half-ass" hugs from Sophie and Thaís before leaving. There was some tension about the couple's early exit, and Thaís accused them of thinking they were "better" than everyone else. Loren said that nothing was stopping others from doing the same, and denied thinking herself better.

As a viewer who has watched Loren and Alexei remain one of the most stable couples of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, I still side with Sophie and Thaís on this. I think that Loren's generosity definitely came off as fake, or at least passive-aggressively polite, in that she certainly wasn't repeating anything she's said about anyone on Pillow Talk. I think they're right to be frustrated, especially if they were hoping to hash things out with her that night back at the house.

Did Loren and Alexei Plan Their Early Departure Deliberately?

I ranked Loren and Alexei toward the bottom of my cast members least likely to cause drama before this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, and it wasn't just because they seem far less chaotic than their peers. They've been a married part of this franchise for a long time, so they know the tricks of the trade and how filming goes for tell-all specials. I don't think it was purely a coincidence that their storyline was focused on last, allowing them to hop on a plane before having to answer for any of it.

Let's be honest, Loren and Alexei are in the upper echelon of protected 90 Day Fiancé stars. TLC gave them their own spinoff temporarily, and while the couple doesn't provide as much chaos as former married couples that have split, they provide legitimacy of a grounded couple with a semi-normal life. There needs to be some positive representation of international marriages on this show, and they are just that.

Keeping Loren and Alexei in the house and allowing the cast to poke some holes in the narrative that they are the "normal" couple could jeopardize that status, so I could see them wanting to protect that image with a quick exit. I can understand that, but it still doesn't help the narrative that Loren might be able to dish it out when it comes to other relationships but is unwilling to take criticism regarding her own.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all is almost finished, but another episode is coming to TLC on Sunday, August 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Once that's done, don't forget to check out what else is on the 2024 TV schedule, and prepare for that next Sunday night show to watch!