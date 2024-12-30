90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Veah And Sunny Made An Unexpected Move In Their Relationship, But Past Storylines Have Me Thinking I Know Where This Is Headed

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Before We Say Goodbye." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk.

Veah Netherton and Sunny Mahdi's romance in Bangladesh was an early pick for my least favorite storyline of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7, and the latest episode did little to change that. The couple experienced a big development in their romance, but as someone who's seen similar scenarios play out with other 90 Day Fiancé couples, I'm not optimistic about their odds of overcoming it.

As we continue through the season, which still arguably features the least likable cast of 90 Day participants I've ever witnessed, love is indeed in the air. It's legitimately surprising in this case, because every couple has seemed doomed to fail at some point, and I don't feel too good about Veah and Sunny's latest big move being exclusively worthy of celebration.

Sunny Proposed To Veah, And She Accepted

Not to be outdone by Vanja Grbic's unexpected happy story that may go south, Sunny decided to propose to Veah despite all the issues they've had since she arrived in Bangladesh. All he asked was that she remain by his side because there was a good chance his father would fly off the rails once he heard about the engagement.

Veah agreed to stay by his side, which is obviously a positive outcome. That said, I don't know if these two quite understand the journey they're in for.

This Hasn't Worked Out Well For Past 90 Day Fiancé Cast Members

90 Day Fiancé fans who have watched over the years know all too well about the personal and cultural struggles that Americans have when trying to join a Southeast Asian families. Jen Boucher and Rishi broke up once she realized the deep bonds males have with their family and her expectation to be a part of that. Kimberly Rochelle struggled the same way with Tejaswi "TJ" Goswami, and he had to build a separate apartment for them to have peace.

Then we have Jenny and Sumit Singh, who struggled with his parents for years before finally getting his mother's acceptance. Of all the pairings we've seen on this show, people who link up from the United States to Southeast Asia often seem to have the hardest time in fighting for their relationships, especially when it involves their significant other's family.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The fact that Sunny already knows his father will be upset tells me Veah is headed for the same battle. I genuinely question whether this couple can survive whatever reaction they receive from his family, seeing as they've almost called off the relationship a couple of times already just on this one trip to Bangladesh. I'm hoping for the best because I always innately want happy endings for 90 Day Fiancé cast members, but I'm preparing for the worst.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. As we inch closer to the tell-all, I wonder what couples will be there and what new information they have to share about their relationships with Shaun Robinson.