Vanja Just Gave 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 The Unexpected Happy Story Fans Needed, But Will It Last?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "The Choice." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

In a season with plenty of low points and a largely unlikable cast for my own interests, Vanja Grbic has me once again believing in happy endings for international romances. After her relationship with Božo Vrdoljak died on the vine within the first few days of her arrival in Croatia, she unintentionally fell for Joško Luketin on a rebound date. Honestly, the match seems perfect, but a brief look at what's ahead has me worried these two won't last long enough to be featured in a spinoff set for the 2025 TV schedule.

"The Choice" featured a great moment where Vanja and Joško officially became a couple while acknowledging that neither of them had felt the same kind of instant chemistry in any prior relationships. It was enough to wash the bad taste of Loren Allen's shocking proposal out of my mouth, but now I'm getting another sour taste after seeing the preview for next week's episode.

The Preview Hinted At Issues For Vanja And Josko In The Next Episiode

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days showed that Vanja and Joško's story will continue beyond Croatia, as we saw clips of him visiting her back in Orlando, Florida. She notes in her confessional that things were going well during the trip, but then something shocking apparently happened that caused Joško to sit on her couch with his head in his hands, without any further context given.

Are Vanja And Joško Still Together?

We can only speculate on what is troubling Joško in that brief clip, but there is some seemingly positive news to share on this 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days couple. A quick look at her Instagram account shows that Joško is one of her followers, which is always a good sign. While his personal account is private, we see that Vanja at least follows his personal training page. I'm not sure they'd still be connected anywhere if they were not still seeing each other.

I'm willing to bet that Vanja and Joško are still together, and maybe he was stressed out because he watched that scene of Brian Muniz talking to his sister about sex. Jokes aside, I hope things worked out for these too, because 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 has been a real bummer thus far.

I guess it's not quite as depressing as seeing married 90 Day couples split, but I'm beginning to wonder if any of these couples will make it to the next season of 90 Day Fiancé. This is where the show gets the talent it needs to make all the other spinoffs, so it's not a good sign that it's looking like many couples won't be moving forward in their relationships.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. For more on this shocking season, be sure to look into Loren's true intentions he leaked before he ever went to film scenes with Faith Tulod.