90 Day Fiancé's Brandon And Julia Gibbs Shared The 'Grueling' Story Behind The Birth Of Their Child

Months after their pregnancy reveal and all the drama of hiding the news from their parents, 90 Day Fiancé's Brandon and Julia Gibbs have finally announced the birth of their son. Despite fears they wouldn't be able to conceive, the couple has a happy baby boy, though, as they explained, it wasn't easy.

As 90 Day: The Single Life shows Julia on vacation with Sophie Sierra during the 2026 TV schedule, she and Brandon are opening up on Instagram about the "grueling" experience of delivering their child. Brandon shared some photos they took that day, and explained what they were going through in the caption:

That day terrified us both, completely dividing our lives into 'before' and 'after.' People try to describe it, but you never truly understand that overwhelming mix of anxiety, love, fear, and anticipation until you live it yourself.

He continued the story by explaining a bit more about what happened, and why they chose not to film it:

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We chose not to have a professional photographer and film. sorry we don't have picture-perfect photos or videos. We just wanted a smooth delivery, but things took a very difficult turn. Thankfully, after 24 grueling hours of labor, our son is safely in my arms and Julia is resting and recovering. That is all that matters to us. Having witnessed this firsthand, all I can say is: women, you are incredibly strong.

Congratulations to the couple on their healthy baby boy, and to their extended families as well! Having witnessed a lot of Julia's anxiety about the pregnancy while watching 90 Day Fiancé, I know it had to be stressful, but at least they're out of the woods now.

Julia popped in the comments to answer some questions about why TLC and 90 Day Fiancé weren't a part of the process. While we've seen Jasmine Pineda and others give birth on the show, she explained why they opted out and "refused" for filming to occur during:

The reason we didn't want to make posts, and we also refused to film, is because people are terribly envious and mean!! Thank you all for your support and kind words in our posts. Thanks to your example, you make the world a better place!! I wish everyone love and health!🙏🙏🙏💙

Given that these two aired out a cheating scandal on 90 Day: The Last Resort, I can understand why they'd feel the need to be a bit more private about something so personal this go around. They did share some photos from the big day, which can be seen below:

A post shared by Brandon Gibbs (@brandongibbs92) A photo posted by on

I hope refusing to let 90 Day Fiancé in on the birth doesn't impact their relationship with TLC, and we'll get to see them again on the 2026 TV schedule. I would love to see how they do as parents and how they navigate the possibility of having overbearing grandparents.

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Perhaps Brandon and Julia will get some reprieve out of that, as they'll always have grandparents ready to babysit. There's nothing like having someone always ready to babysit, and I'm sure these first-time parents will learn about that soon enough.

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Check out Julia on vacation on 90 Day: The Single Life, which airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, or on streaming for those with an HBO Max subscription. Here's hoping for more footage of her, Brandon, and their new baby, and an announcement of when we'll see them all together soon.