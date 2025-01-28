90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Just Had Its First Cheating Scandal, And I'm Shocked By Who Fessed Up First

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 episode called "Nice Guys Finish Last." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times: there's no better show on the 2025 TV schedule than 90 Day: The Last Resort when it comes to drama. At the start of this month, I thought I had nailed down which couples had the best chance at reconciling, but a shocker cheating scandal has me rethinking that.

While there have been accusations and speculation about the actions of others, this was the first time this season a cast member straight up admitted to cheating. I was legitimately surprised by who, and not sure what to think now that it's out in the open. Here's what happened.

Julia Revealed She Cheated On Brandon

Julia and Brandon Gibbs previously took a major step forward in their relationship by addressing her fears tied to being unable to have children, but that victory didn't last long. Feeling a need to come clean, Julia revealed to Brandon that four years ago, when she returned to Russia and they were going through a bad time, she reconciled with her ex, and they discussed getting back together. While she claimed they were "only kissing," Brandon insisted that didn't make it any better and that she was still cheating because they were married. Julia was in tears and said she couldn't sit on the secret any longer.

Will This Be The End Of Their Marriage?

While we can't say anything with 100% certainty, it seemed like Brandon and Julia were still married the last time CinemaBlend checked their pages. Given that, I'm guessing they'll find a way to move past this cheating scandal, perhaps after Brandon has time to sit and think on it. I mean, kissing can't be as bad as some of the other rumblings reported about other couples, like that Jasmine Pineda is allegedly pregnant with another man's baby.

In any case, while I was once shocked to hear this couple was on 90 Day: The Last Resort, it's clear they were just in as much need as therapy as all the other couples in Season 2. I guess the difference is while a majority of the couples continue to push against any attempts at improving their relationship, Julia and Brandon are taking it seriously and working hard on it. While Julia's confession hurt Brandon, she made it in an honest attempt to clear a past wrongdoing that was weighing her down, and did it in the best situation possible. Hopefully, he'll come to understand that, and they'll come out of therapy stronger than ever.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I have a feeling this won't be the last cheating scandal we hear about before Season 2 is over, but we'll just have to wait and see.