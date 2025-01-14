90 Day: The Last Resort Revealed A Major Challenge In Julia And Brandon's Relationship, And I Love Seeing Real Moments Like This

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "If You're Not First, You're Last." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk.

I've maintained for a while now that Julia and Brandon Gibbs stand the best chance at reconciling out of every couple featured on 90 Day: The Last Resort. That was only more evident in the latest episode, as a vulnerable moment by one of them made for a real moment that I'm sure more than a few viewers can relate to.

The 90 Day Fiancé spinoff continues to be my favorite show on the 2025 TV schedule, mainly due to this incredibly relatable moment between Julia and Brandon. For those who missed out, let's dive in and talk about one of their biggest struggles and why it's refreshing to see as a fan.

Julia Revealed Her Struggles With Having Children

Julia and Brandon had a real moment on the beach when they were asked by the 90 Day: The Last Resort staff what their struggles were. Julia began to cry, and explained that she went to a doctor in Russia, and was told she could not have children. The news devastated her because she knows Brandon wants children, and thinks he'll leave her if that is indeed true.

Brandon explained he wants Julia to see another doctor in the United States, but she was against it. Mainly, she's terrified of receiving the same news once again, and didn't want to be traumatized. She changed her mind later in the episode, and agreed to see a doctor in the country after Brandon assured her their relationship will survive whatever the second opinion is.

It Was Refreshing For 90 Day: The Last Resort To Highlight Common Marital Troubles

I can't stress enough how great it was to hear about an actual relatable struggle for a couple on 90 Day: The Last Resort. Finally, we can get a break from Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre arguing about social media accounts or whatever drama Natalie Mordovtseva is cooking up and get into some actual therapy.

Perhaps readers shouldn't be surprised by this, but CinemaBlend's look into Brandon and Julia's social media hinted they stayed together after 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2. Unlike others, they seem invested in working to improve their relationship, even if they had chaotic moments along the way.

I won't lie; there is value in seeing the chaos between Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, and I think we all want to know more about this mystery pregnancy. At the same time, Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort often felt like a sideshow where the therapy was just an excuse to get many cast members under the same roof. As someone who has followed some of these people's journeys for years, I'm rooting for them to save their relationships, and I want them to actually do the work. I hope to see more stuff like what happened with Julia and Brandon and hopefully more breakthroughs with couples.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Continue to stick with Season 2 as we watch the therapy continue and see which couples ultimately decide to recommit to each other at the end.