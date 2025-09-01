90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Likely Just Revealed Why Brandon And Julia Publicly Spoiled Pregnancy News In The Middle Of The Season

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "Shaken, Not Sirred!". Stream it with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé stars typically keep spoilers about their ongoing storylines off social media if they can help it, but occasionally, we get surprised by sudden reveals going public. Such was the case recently when Brandon and Julia Gibbs announced they're having a child all while Happily Ever After? Season 9 is invested in a storyline revolving around whether she can actually get pregnant.

I felt it was a strange decision initially, especially considering Julia's issues with fertility have been a part of their story since The Last Resort Season 2. After watching the latest episode, though, I think I know why they decided to publicly announce the pregnancy ahead of this latest episode.

Julia Didn't Want To Have A Surgery That Would Increase Her Chances Of A Successful Pregnancy

On the heels of Brandon and Julia having another fight regarding his parents, they went to a doctor's appointment to get a second opinion on whether Julia had fertility issues. They learned that a surgery to remove scar tissue could significantly increase her chances of a successful pregnancy, which thrilled Brandon. Julia, on the other hand, had never been under anesthesia before and wasn't sure she wanted to have the procedure.

90 Day Fiancé fans are always talking on social media, and while I'm only speculating here, I can imagine Julia and Brandon didn't want to hear their thoughts on this ongoing pregnancy storyline when it's all behind them. Posting a picture of them happy and her with child prevents comments about Julia's fear of surgery, or criticism about Brandon pushing her into getting the procedure done.

More On 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: TLC) 90 Day: Hunt For Love's Tell All Blindsided Me By Replacing Shaun Robinson, But I'm Actually A Fan Of The New Host

I can imagine the nonstop criticism from fans can be exhausting. Whether fans are griping about someone's mother-in-law or sharing their thoughts on someone's new lover, I'm sure the people involved are just wishing they could catch a break.

Unfortunately, they are reality television stars, so asking for privacy is basically asking for a check to be withheld. I would wager the only way to know peace in that world is to give the audience something else to talk about, which is exactly what Brandon and Julia did with the pregnancy announcement. Now we can spend less time obsessing over whether they'll break up after getting married, and more time on how they'll be as new parents.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, we'll just continue to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Although the result is spoiled, I still want to know the story behind Brandon and Julia's pregnancy, as well as what their parents think about it.