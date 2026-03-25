90 Day: The Single Life's Julia Responds To Critics Wondering Why She Went On Vacation With Sophie While Pregnant
She's clapping back.
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90 Day: The Single Life's latest season has followed Sophie Sierra's ongoing romance with Pedro Jimeno, but those aren't the only 90 Day Fiancé stars along for the ride. Liz Woods and Julia Gibbs tagged up for a vacation to the Dominican Republic, but as viewers are watching on TLC (or via HBO Max subscription), they're also asking questions. Now, after seeing such comments and inquiries about whether she should be traveling with a high-risk pregnancy, Julia is responding to her critics.
Julia shared pictures of her vacation to the DR with Sophie and Liz, and a meme questioning why a pregnant and married woman was on 90 Day: The Single Life. Julia responded to the meme, asking her followers why people are so upset with her:
The response doesn't quite address the negative comments she's received on Reddit and elsewhere, bringing up the fact that her previous storyline gave the impression she was having a high-risk pregnancy. Julia was so stressed about losing her child, she opted out of telling her parents as well as Brandon's until she was well along.Article continues below
In a previous appearance on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Julia revealed she learned in Russia that she'd likely have difficulty conceiving a child, and was afraid to do so with Brandon as a result. Though difficult, the couple recently posted the news that she successfully delivered a healthy baby boy, though the labor process was described as 'grueling'.
For the criticism she received elsewhere, Julia had tons of supporters in the comments. Many spoke out on her behalf, telling her there was nothing wrong with appearing on 90 Day: The Single Life whilst pregnant:
- As a married woman and mother of two…. GO ON THOSE TRIPS!!! Live your life and be proud of the opportunities you have to do so. I love my family, I also love myself and dreams and aspirations. I believe I get to create a world where I feel fulfilled and secure and loved all by my own creation. 🙌 I could never love my kids more when I’m taking moments for myself and others… and vice versa. - @meaganseer28
- Most people need to project their insecurities and miserable negative thoughts and behaviors onto someone else, or else they will implode. Moms are allowed a break and fun too and you don’t owe anyone any explanation ❤️! Proud of you. - @mrsklier
- It’s simple. As soon you become a MOTHER, your identity is only MOM. Not Julia, only mom. You need to step away from your life and just be three words. Mom. I still love my kids to death, but I’m still a human. Not only mom. ❤️. Hope you have fun!!🤩 - @mickey_87
- Love that u can have ur own time with your girls enjoy life before the kids arrive at age of 40 I wish I had done that enjoy with my girls 😍 - @mitsuko_higa
- They just want something to complain about! You good! Do your thing and be happy. ❤️ - @heidicat8686
Julia was featured in the latest episode trying to de-escalate the fight that occurred between Sophie and Pedro's sister, Nicole. Tensions flared when Sophie felt as though Nicole was being unnecessarily rude to her, and meddling too much in her brother's relationship.
That said, this 90 Day: The Single Life storyline for her has been more or less a free vacation. All she's had to do so far is film conversations with Sophie and attend the party, but it would seem she's been left to her own devices when Sophie is off and filming with Pedro. Assuming TLC footed the bill for the trip, I wouldn't say no to that.
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Regardless of criticism, the good news is that Julia is now home with her baby, and seemingly enjoying life as a parent with Brandon. As for Sophie, we'll just have to wait and see how things with Pedro go, and if she can handle dealing with his family as well as him.
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90 Day: The Single Life continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm eager to see if Pedro will ultimately apologize to Sophie for "upsetting his mother and sister" or he'll side with his family and decide to look for love elsewhere.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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