90 Day: The Single Life's Julia Responds To Critics Wondering Why She Went On Vacation With Sophie While Pregnant

90 Day: The Single Life's latest season has followed Sophie Sierra's ongoing romance with Pedro Jimeno, but those aren't the only 90 Day Fiancé stars along for the ride. Liz Woods and Julia Gibbs tagged up for a vacation to the Dominican Republic, but as viewers are watching on TLC (or via HBO Max subscription), they're also asking questions. Now, after seeing such comments and inquiries about whether she should be traveling with a high-risk pregnancy, Julia is responding to her critics.

Julia shared pictures of her vacation to the DR with Sophie and Liz, and a meme questioning why a pregnant and married woman was on 90 Day: The Single Life. Julia responded to the meme, asking her followers why people are so upset with her:

I don't understand why some people is so angry that I'm in the Dominican Republic with Sophie? Pregnant women, married women, and mothers don't have the right to spend time with friends?🤯

The response doesn't quite address the negative comments she's received on Reddit and elsewhere, bringing up the fact that her previous storyline gave the impression she was having a high-risk pregnancy. Julia was so stressed about losing her child, she opted out of telling her parents as well as Brandon's until she was well along.

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In a previous appearance on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Julia revealed she learned in Russia that she'd likely have difficulty conceiving a child, and was afraid to do so with Brandon as a result. Though difficult, the couple recently posted the news that she successfully delivered a healthy baby boy, though the labor process was described as 'grueling'.

For the criticism she received elsewhere, Julia had tons of supporters in the comments. Many spoke out on her behalf, telling her there was nothing wrong with appearing on 90 Day: The Single Life whilst pregnant:

As a married woman and mother of two…. GO ON THOSE TRIPS!!! Live your life and be proud of the opportunities you have to do so. I love my family, I also love myself and dreams and aspirations. I believe I get to create a world where I feel fulfilled and secure and loved all by my own creation. 🙌 I could never love my kids more when I’m taking moments for myself and others… and vice versa. - @meaganseer28

Most people need to project their insecurities and miserable negative thoughts and behaviors onto someone else, or else they will implode. Moms are allowed a break and fun too and you don’t owe anyone any explanation ❤️! Proud of you. - @mrsklier

It’s simple. As soon you become a MOTHER, your identity is only MOM. Not Julia, only mom. You need to step away from your life and just be three words. Mom. I still love my kids to death, but I’m still a human. Not only mom. ❤️. Hope you have fun!!🤩 - @mickey_87

Love that u can have ur own time with your girls enjoy life before the kids arrive at age of 40 I wish I had done that enjoy with my girls 😍 - @mitsuko_higa

They just want something to complain about! You good! Do your thing and be happy. ❤️ - @heidicat8686

Julia was featured in the latest episode trying to de-escalate the fight that occurred between Sophie and Pedro's sister, Nicole. Tensions flared when Sophie felt as though Nicole was being unnecessarily rude to her, and meddling too much in her brother's relationship.

That said, this 90 Day: The Single Life storyline for her has been more or less a free vacation. All she's had to do so far is film conversations with Sophie and attend the party, but it would seem she's been left to her own devices when Sophie is off and filming with Pedro. Assuming TLC footed the bill for the trip, I wouldn't say no to that.

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Regardless of criticism, the good news is that Julia is now home with her baby, and seemingly enjoying life as a parent with Brandon. As for Sophie, we'll just have to wait and see how things with Pedro go, and if she can handle dealing with his family as well as him.

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Streaming 90 Day Fiancé is as simple as grabbing an HBO Max subscription. Pick it up today and enjoy the flagship series and all of its spinoffs.

90 Day: The Single Life continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm eager to see if Pedro will ultimately apologize to Sophie for "upsetting his mother and sister" or he'll side with his family and decide to look for love elsewhere.