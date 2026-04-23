Two Veteran 90 Day Fiancé Stars Are Officially Divorced After Years Of Trials And Tribulations

Paul and Karine Staehle had plenty of troubles during their time on 90 Day Fiancé, and they made several headlines after it about their troubled relationship. They're no longer a part of the franchise or expected to appear on the 2026 TV schedule; however, there is a big update worth discussing about them, as their divorce was finalized.

Court documents obtained by TMZ confirmed that a judge signed off to end the marriage after Karine filed a petition in February 2026. The divorce was finalized on April 13th, noting that they hadn't been living together for at least 60 days.

How Paul And Karine Reacted After The News

While Paul is known for his wild online reactions and making claims about attempts on his life and going missing abroad, his response to the divorce was pretty tame. His Instagram account just shared a screenshot of the TMZ article, with no caption to share alongside it.

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Karine didn't mention the news at all on her Instagram, opting instead to share a photo of her daughter, whom she had outside of her marriage with Paul. It does not appear as though either has regained custody of their two sons, who were last reported to be staying with a family member in foster care.

Karine And Paul's Marriage Issues Started In Their First Appearance

Paul and Karine Staehle made their debut in the very first season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, which is available on streaming with an HBO Max subscription. Successive appearances saw them marry, have children, and try to build a life together in Kentucky.

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Some time after, Paul and Karine began making troubling public accusations against each other, only to later dismiss the charges ahead of court dates. They moved back to Brazil for a time, and then back to the United States. After losing custody of their children, Paul went back to Brazil, where he seemingly remains. As for Karine, she's settled down in the United States.

Given their litany of past negative headlines and legal issues, it doesn't seem likely we'll see them again on 90 Day Fiancé. In general, it seems the franchise is trying to shift away from some of its veteran cast members, with Angela Deem, for example, having gone a long time since her last appearance. Even so, I'm not sure what story there'd be to tell for Paul or Karine at this point, and if it's something TLC would deem worthy of 90 Day Fiancé or any of its spinoffs.

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Overall, this divorce marks the end of a turbulent chapter. Meanwhile, the drama continues on 90 Day Fiancé, of course, with Before The 90 Days airing on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET and The Single Life on Mondays at the same time.