Yikes, 90 Day Fiancé Featured Its Most Cruel And Twisted Proposal Yet

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "So Help Me God." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé has a winner for the most cruel and twisted proposal in the franchise, and I didn't even know that was a category until now. The latest episode to hit the 2026 TV schedule blindsided viewers with an unexpected proposal, but I don't think it was a good thing for Debby Rolando and Mido Fayed.

Debby and Mido have had their ups and downs in Season 12, but she hoped that during a surprise day trip to a chapel, she could steer them back to talking about marriage. Unfortunately, Mido's attitude changed upon seeing the chapel, indicating he was unimpressed with her gesture, and when she asked him what was wrong, he told her he wanted to end the relationship and return to Egypt.

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Debby dashed away, bawling hysterically outside of the chapel while Mido followed. Somehow, as she was became entirely unglued, he bent down on one knee and pulled a ring from his pocket. When she finally turned around, he confessed his earlier admission was just a joke, and that he sincerely wanted to get married.

Debby was still so upset that she hadn't even finished crying yet while accepting the proposal. Hell, even I couldn't get the shocked look off my face, because how did that seem like a good idea?