90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg And Jihoon Lee's Son Is An Adorable Li'l Man Now In New Birthday Pic

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg hasn’t been in the franchise spotlight for some time now, but that doesn’t mean her life stopped being interesting and engaging as soon as the cameras stopped. While it seems unlikely at the moment that we’ll ever see her on a TLC series again, Clegg continues to keep in touch with her fans on social media, and floored quite a few followers with a new picture of her and Jihoon Lee’s son tied to his third birthday. He's already three years old!

When Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee were last on 90 Day Fiancé (which would ultimately be their final stretch together as a couple), their son Taeyang was still a bitty baby. Fast forward to now April 2022, where Taeyang is celebrating his third birthday in the U.S. with Clegg. Take a look at the photo from her Instagram account, and see how much Taeyang has grown since then.

Taeyang is all smiles in that birthday photo, but that’s no surprise with all that yummy cake. It’s surprising to see how quickly he’s grown, and how much different he looks since he was last on 90 Day Fiancé. But he certainly inspires smiles as big as the one he's sporting.

It's fair to say that while Taeyang was on-screen and talked about a lot during Deavan Clegg's run on 90 Day Fiancé, he didn't exactly get a spotlight to shine. He was a baby, after all, and not walking around and talking like his older sister Drascilla.

Even so, it's almost surreal to see he's grown so much, though that might be a product of Deavan Clegg's departure from 90 Day Fiancé. Many fans likely haven't seen Taeyang since she was last on the show, and if she was still involved the change wouldn't be quite so drastic and surprising. In either case, he's certainly a cute kid, and one both parents can be proud of.

For those wondering what’s going on with Deavan Clegg these days, it seems like she’s still loving life with her boyfriend, Topher Park . No news yet on if the two are on the way to getting married or if the two of them will document that journey by working out a deal to return to reality television.

For those not up to speed on what happened between Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee, the two split not long after she returned to America to visit her family. Jihoon learned that Deavan wouldn’t return to South Korea after departing, and with him unable to come to America, the marriage was effectively over.

Drama only escalated from there, as Deavan alleged that Jihoon physically abused her daughter Drascilla, and Jihoon supported a crowdfunding campaign to get funding for legal representation in the United States for a custody battle over Taeyang . There haven’t been a lot of public updates on the situation beyond that. Jihoon didn’t acknowledge his son’s birthday on Instagram the way Deavan did, though it’s worth noting that his account isn’t nearly as active as Deavan’s.

While we still don’t know if Jihoon or Deavan will ever return to 90 Day Fiancé, it is worth noting that Deavan has no problem calling out the reality franchise on social media. Deavan blasted TLC for allegedly protecting controversial stars if they’re popular enough, and I’m assuming statements like that wouldn’t exactly encourage 90 Day Fiancé or TLC to want to work with her in the future.

Stranger things have happened, though, and with her growing platform online and new spinoffs in 90 Day Fiancé (which will eventually be available to HBO Max subscribers ) appearing all the time, I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if she ultimately returns with her own show. For now, she seems to be enjoying her new life and having plenty of fun celebrating birthdays with her kids.