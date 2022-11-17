90 Day Fiancé: Emily Bieberly's Dad Just Created The Perfect Holiday Gag Gift For The Franchise

The holiday season is fast approaching, and while some might look to Star Wars or Marvel to find gifts tied to their favorite franchises, let’s not forget one of the biggest reality franchises of cable television. There’s no shortage of holiday gifts tied to 90 Day Fiancé on the internet, though there might be one gift for diehard fans this year that’ll absolutely take the cake. Emily Bieberly’s dad is selling condoms with his face on the packaging.

Fans first met Emily’s dad, Dave Bieberly, in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé. David welcomed Emily’s then-fiancé Kobe Blaise into his home, under the condition that they agreed not to get pregnant while living under his roof. The couple already had a young son, and with both of them unemployed, he hoped they’d find more stability before trying again. Emily and Kobe didn’t take precautions, and lo and behold, revealed after her wedding that she was pregnant with a baby girl.

Now, in an attempt to profit off that moment in his life, Dave Bieberly is selling condoms with his face on the wrapper and the quote “You better not get pregnant” at DavesCondoms.com . Pictures on the site feature Dave standing right alongside his son-in-law Kobe, and even handing him some condoms in another photo. Fans can purchase the condoms in a pack of three for $9.99, or get a five-pack for $15.99. That’s quite a price to pay, but way cheaper than raising a child.

Emily is seemingly supportive of her father’s moneymaking endeavor, even if it is a joke at her expense. She even shared a hilarious note to folks hoping to purchase, in case their significant other has any questions about the purchases hitting their bank account this holiday season:

(Image credit: Via Instagram)

90 Day Fiancé didn’t extend an invite to Emily and Kobe for Season 7 of Happily Ever After?, which is a bit surprising. Their big fights and drama certainly made them worthy of a follow-up season, but TLC instead welcomed Bilal and Shaeeda Hazziez as the carryover couple from that season. It’s unknown if Emily and Kobe will have a future in the franchise going forward, but it wouldn’t be surprising considering just how many couples do appear over and over again.

If nothing else, Dave Bieberly’s moneymaking endeavor does give a small update on the family, and potentially even indicates that things are good between him and Kobe. While he certainly wasn’t thrilled when he first learned that Emily was pregnant again or with some of the ways Kobe handled himself around her , this website definitely makes it seem as though he can take a joke and isn’t still harboring some ill-will towards his daughter and son-in-law for disobeying his one request.