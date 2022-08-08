Why 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Bombshell Made Emily And Kobe Seem Really Ungrateful

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode that aired on Sunday, August 7th. Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 has finally finished the wedding episodes for all of its couples, and for some, the day was happier than it was for others. For example Patrick Mendez and Thais Ramone had to wed without her father’s blessing , and Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise wed while hiding a massive pregnancy secret from her father, David. Kobe and Emily finally broke the news to her family during dinner with her parents and sister, and the entire scene really made them come off as ungrateful for all the help they’ve already gotten so far.

Throughout Season 9, Emily and Kobe haven’t really stopped talking about being intimate. In fact, one of our first scenes of them together was an awkward love scene in a hotel , so it wasn’t surprising when Emily unexpectedly wound up pregnant despite her father’s wishes. Up until that point, however, 90 Day Fiancé kept viewers in the dark about why David was so adamant about that rule. Now that Emily’s pregnant, and neither she nor Kobe have a job, they’ll be relying on her father's support as they welcome a second child into the world.

David noted during the episode that he no longer thought it was realistic for him to retire in a year and a half, as Emily can’t work while pregnant and Kobe can’t work until his green card goes through. He’d have to continue financially supporting them for the foreseeable future. He expressed his frustration in a confessional scene alongside his wife Lisa:

They need to get on their feet. We cannot support them forever. We want to travel. We want to do some things. And I think, Emily, she feels very secure here. I mean, maybe we were too easy on them?

After that segment, Kobe stated in his own confessional segment that he intends to step up and be the man David wants him to be, and he and Emily agreed that they can handle anything after the 90 days they endured together. The statement, while perhaps a nice capstone quote to tease a future appearance in the franchise, felt like it overshadowed the fact that none of this would be possible without Emily’s parents .

Emily and their son Koban lived with her parents for the past two years. The family then took in Kobe when his visa was accepted. Neither worked during the 90 days, and while we don’t know everything Emily was up to prior to that, her parents stated frequently throughout the season how unprepared she was for living on her own. It was even said at one point she’d never paid a utility bill until recently, which shows just how much work they need to do.

Emily and Kobe’s struggles in 90 Day Fiancé included a pretty intense verbal fight in front of her mother Lisa, and hiding their pregnancy from their parents. It also seems likely they’ll be leaning on her parents much longer in the future, so for Emily to cut her father off mid-lecture when he was explaining their next steps came off as really ungrateful. Hopefully, we’ll get some good news teasing the possibility that they found some independence in the tell-all, as we already know their second child is a healthy little girl .