90 Day Fiancé's Claire Sierra Arrested Hours After Releasing Shocking Posts About Rob And Sophie

Sophie Sierra's mother, Claire, was arrested hours after releasing shocking footage of her daughter and Rob Warne on social media. As 90 Day Fiancé viewers continue to watch on television and wonder what will become of the Happily Ever After? couple's relationship, new details are emerging about the incident that landed Sophie's mother in custody.

News of the incident first arrived via InTouch, which reported Claire Sierra, who is originally from the UK, was arrested hours after sharing videos of Rob, who is married to her daughter, screaming at Sophie. Sierra was arrested in Texas for what is being called a "terroristic threat of a family/household." It also reported that whatever happened occurred during the day prior to her arrest.

According to Flannery Law Firm, this charge is used when an individual threatens violence on a family member, leaving them in fear of serious bodily injury. Claire Sierra was arrested on Friday and, as of Monday, remained in custody. While there's no explicit confirmation on what led to the charges, a friend of Rob's who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, Tor'i, allegedly told @KikiAndKibbitz the call was made by Sophie. It's alleged that Sierra threatened to kill her daughter and then herself after the ongoing argument they had regarding Claire sharing the videos of Rob.

Are Rob And Sophie Still Together?

InTouch reported that as of March, Rob and Sophie are not together, but they are still married because 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is still going on. It would appear they'll be the latest married 90 Day couple to split, but until papers are signed, I wouldn't rule anything out. The couple has been trying to work on their relationship in their latest appearance, but their drama outranks a lot of the Happily Ever After? Season 8 cast.

What's The Deal With The Videos Posted Of Sophie And Rob?

Readers might be confused about how or why Claire Sierra posted damaging videos of Rob and Sophie if they are no longer together. It's not exactly a secret they had a troubled relationship due to secret nude pictures and such, and Sierra was even living in a new place without him. It's alleged from previous sources that the videos posted by Claire were around two years old, meaning they're not current.

Rob and Sophie have remained friends despite the split, so it doesn't appear she wants these videos circulating. TLC has cut ties with problematic cast members before over posts on social media, and it has made alterations to its casting process for future 90 Day stars. It's possible both stars were concerned with how the footage would be viewed by the network, and they didn't want it to impact their futures on the show. Ultimately, it's a sad situation and hopefully, it works out for the best down the line.

Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on the 2024 TV schedule on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET or stream it with a Max subscription. Tune in for more with Rob and Sophie, and we'll keep you updated about this ongoing situation with the videos and Claire Sierra.