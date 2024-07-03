As 90 Day Fiancé's Gino And Jasmine Struggle On The Show, There's A Major Rumor Swirling Around Their Relationship

Warning! The following might contain major spoilers about Gino and Jasmine's relationship! Those watching their 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? story on TLC or with a Max subscription should read at their own risk!

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda's stint on on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has been "eventful," to say the least. The two have had their share of struggles on the show and most recently butted heads over Gino filming other women during Jasmine's beauty pageant. Now, another troubling update about the pair's relationship status has supposedly come to light. This latest rumor suggests that the 90 Day couple split after marriage, as a source alleges what the two are currently up to.

90 Day insider @Shabooty, who has a track record of keeping tabs on stars of the TLC franchise, shared the update update. These purported details come on the heels of rumors that Jasmine left Gino for another man. Read up on the scooper's assertion below:

Jasmine is a cheater! That guy she's with, Matthew, isn't a physical trainer, he's a mechanic* that works out at Planet Fitness [*w/acting aspirations]. If Jasmine didn't have the propencity to yell at everyone in her orbit, Gino would have no idea she was cheating on him [I know that's cryptic]. From my understanding they're BOTH filming Single Life [separately] with their new love interests.

It's currently unknown to the general public if a new season of The Single Life is airing on TLC anytime soon. However, there have been rumors that Jasmine and Gino were in Arizona with other couples filming 90 Day: The Last Resort (via Reality Tea). If any cheating occurred, one would assume it would come out there. After all, The Last Resort Season 1 was where viewers found out about Kalani Faagata using her hall pass after Asuelu Pulaa's serial cheating.

As of this writing, nothing that the insider shared has been officially confirmed by neither the couple nor TLC. With that said, 90 Day Fiancé fans like to use their sleuthing skills to scour social media, and they noticed Gino making some odd comments about his wife. The fact that he was praising memes that made fun of Jasmine seemed pretty telling about the state of their relationship, in my opinion.

I previously wrote that I wished 90 Day Fiancé would move on from Jasmine and Gino because of their dramatic blowout fights. If this latest rumor is true, the couple walked away from each other before the franchise parted ways with them. It looks like we'll be seeing both on our TVs a bit longer, and they could become the new legacy couple after Angela Deem hinted she's leaving following her latest episodes.

Of course, I do need to step out of the weeds of speculation to say that all rumors are only that until proven fact. There's a chance, albeit I'd say a small one, that Gino and Jasmine are sitting at home laughing on the couch at all these silly rumors implying they are no longer a couple. Then again, it seems there's mounting evidence each week that they are no longer an item, so we'll just have to continue to wait for confirmation via the shows or elsewhere.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule and streams on Max. Tune in to see how well Jasmine does in the beauty pageant and if Gino will be allowed to attend after she got mad at him for filming other women.