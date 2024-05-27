After 90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Walks Home Barefoot Over Fight With Gino, Troubling Rumors About Their Relationship Have Me Curious

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Episode "Weeping Beauty." Watch the episode with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Is a 90 Day Fiancé truly underway if Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo haven't had their first knockdown drag-out fight of the season? Their constant fighting makes them great subjects to pump up the drama in the Happily Ever After? Season 8 cast, but one has to wonder when either will reach a breaking point. The answer may be sooner rather than later as troubling rumors surfaced in the days leading to viewers watching Jasmine walk home barefoot.

Jasmine kicked off her shoes and began walking home on the hot pavement after Gino balked at the idea of paying an entry fee for her to take part in a beauty pageant. She was furious her husband was worrying about money when the pageant was one of the only things bringing Jasmine joy since moving from Panama to Michigan.

It's fair to say she was also frustrated she had no control over his money. While this spat didn't seem any more dramatic than the wild major fight they had years before, recent rumors suggest there's reason to believe Jasmine and Gino are no longer together.

Photos Surfaced Online Of Jasmine In Another Man's Home

Rumors have sprung up in recent days via @90DayFiance update which alleges Jasmine is seeing a man she met at a Planet Fitness in Michigan. The post goes to show alleged evidence of her and this man, reportedly named Matt, having meals in the same place, and there's even a picture of her in lingerie in what is believed to be his couch.

Surely, this isn't something Gino would approve of, though he may not be able to publicly address anything due to NDAs he might've signed in his involvement with the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

Did Jasmine And Gino Really Split?

As mentioned, Gino likely can't talk about anything currently happening with his relationship with Jasmine, as doing so could impact viewer interest in his current storyline in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. His most recent post following rumors about Jasmine living with another man in Michigan is very interesting, however, and kind of gives a hint of what he's feeling right now:

Those who check out Jasmine's Instagram will notice it takes a long time to scroll to find a post with Gino in it. The most recent one I saw dated back to 2023. While I'll admit I had publicly wished the franchise would move on without them, I can't say this is the way I would've wanted to see it happen.

I'm also not shocked they might no longer be together, provided these rumors of Gino and Jasmine being the latest married 90 Day couple to split are accurate. It seemed as though his insistence on trying to have a baby with Jasmine but also dropping the ball on getting the process started on bringing her children over from Panama may have been a powder keg waiting to explode, and could ultimately be what drove them to split.

If the rumor is true that Jasmine is dating another man in Michigan, I'm a tad surprised she didn't return to Panama. Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé showed us a different side of her as a mother, and it's clear she missed her children after going to Michigan. That alone has me a little skeptical about whether or not this rumor is valid, but I will admit there's enough to make me want to keep an eye on both of their pages for more updates.

Jasmine and Gino's story continues on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which is on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I do hope next week picks up on just how far Jasmine walked without her shoes on because I'm not confident I'd make it all that far myself without accepting a ride home the rest of the way.