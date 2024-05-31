90 Day Fiancé's Gino Palazzolo's Latest Comments Raise More Questions About His Marriage With Jasmine Pineda

Warning! The following may contain spoilers for Gino and Jasmine's relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, catch up on their story with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are finally married, but the season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that's airing on the 2024 TV schedule has shown serious issues in their relationship. After the latest episode showed her walking home barefoot following an argument about a beauty pageant entrance fee, fans spotted developments online that led to speculation that the couple split after marriage. Gino has remained quiet on the matter, though his recent comments on a meme might be more telling than anything about where things currently stand with him and Jasmine.

As viewers scour the web and ask questions about Jasmine Pineda allegedly living with another man in Michigan, Gino made some interesting comments on a meme posted by 90dayfiance.news.and.memes. The meme called out Jasmine for calling herself independent despite the fact that he had been paying for her rent, utilities, and cosmetic surgeries when she was living in Panama. Gino popped up in the comments and said this:

🙏🏻🙏🏻Amen!

As someone who has followed this couple since their inaugural season, I'm used to Gino being his own worst enemy with his words and actions. Even he would know that calling out Jasmine in front of the public would elicit a bad reaction from her at this point. However, I can't imagine him supporting a meme like this unless he's deliberately trying to make her angry. Either that or he is no longer worried about Jasmine's reaction to what he says, which would further support the theory that they are no longer a couple.

If Jasmine and Gino are no longer together, it wouldn't be the most shocking reveal. She's been upset in the latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episodes because she and Gino were unable to bring her children from Panama over as soon as she liked. Jasmine loves her children very much, and if she found out Gino deliberately or knowingly led her to the United States knowing her children wouldn't be here for a while, I could see her leaving.

We also know that Jasmine was very upset about Gino wanting a prenuptial agreement, and she's continually hammered at the fact she feels entirely reliant on him for money. The current rumor is that she's living with another man in Michigan and possibly funding herself with money she's made from her account on OnlyFans. Neither Gino nor Jasmine has confirmed they're no longer together, though that's likely because they've signed some sort of NDA from 90 Day Fiancé that prevents them from talking about the current status of their relationship.

Given their storylines are filmed so far in advance, it's entirely possible we could see an eventual split, assuming that happened, in a future season. For now, we can only speculate on what's happening, but these recent rumors and comment certainly cause one to suspect the couple is having trouble.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With so much happening in these latest episodes, now is the time to dive in and see what's going on with all these couples and to keep those eyes peeled for how those cast members react in the present.