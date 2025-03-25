90 Day: The Last Resort Just Confirmed A Major Josh And Natalie Rumor In The Tell-All Trailer, And I Need All The Details

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Last Resort Seaosn 2 finale. Stream it with a Max subscription or read at your own risk!

When Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein broke up on 90 Day: The Last Resort, I'm not sure tons of fans watched with shocked faces. But it appears as if the upcoming tell-all special is where the real surprises will happen, as the trailer reavealed the rumors about Josh dating someone else from the franchise are very likely true after all.

Many leaks have sprung this season, including the revelation of Jasmine Pineda's pregnancy, but rumors about 90 Day Fiancé shows should always be taken with a heaping grain of salt. As such, I was wary to fully trust whispers saying Josh began dating a well-known member from the franchise after leaving Natalie. But it's hard to refute visual evidence.

Watch The Trailer Reveal Josh's Current Relationship Situation

I don't think it's any surprise Natalie and Josh did not reconcile after 90 Day: The Last Resort, considering they weren't even really a couple ahead of appearing on the spin-off. What might be surprising to those who don't keep up with the 90 Day rumor mill online is that Josh has a new girlfriend, and as Shaun Robinson pointed out, it's someone viewers may know:

OH BABY, the gloves are off and the drama is on! 👀 Get a sneak peek at part one of #TheLastResort Tell All — premiering next Monday, March 31 at 8/7c! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/SaUr3FxT6SMarch 25, 2025

This wouldn't be the first time that two 90 Day Fiancé stars have shacked up, as Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies dated not that long ago. The trailer did not give details on who the mystery person was, though CinemaBlend has the details, as well as some questions on whether this is legit or just something to drum up some more reality television drama.

Who Is Josh Weinstein Dating After Natalie Modovtseva? And Is It Legit?

The most recent rumors point to Josh dating Jenn Potthast, the sister of 90 Day Fiancé's Libby Castravet. While the dating part is new, it's been well-known for quite a while that Josh is a family friend of the Potthast family, and has been mutual friends with Jenn for a while. I even wrote about it a couple of years ago, long before Natalie and Josh ever broke up.

It seems like 90 Day: The Last Resort will finally confirm the rumors that they're dating are true, though I do wonder if it's legitimate or if there's some deliberate cooking of reality television drama quietly happening in the background.

Longtime fans may remember that Libby and Jenn's mother, Pamela Putnam, is a talent agent and helped Libby get a few acting credits in television before 90 Day Fiancé. Let's also remember that Josh is also in the industry as a modeling agent and has worked in Florida.

Finally, I'll add that Natalie had been an actress on Ukrainian television before her 90 Day fame. I assume everyone knows where I'm going with this. I'm not saying everyone is secretly manufacturing a storyline, but it does seem strange that they all work in the entertainment industry. We'll see just how real these two are should Jenn end up being who is revealed on the tell-all, but until then, we can only speculate.

90 Day: The Last Resort starts its tell-all on Monday, March 31st, at 8:00 p.m. ET. I know I'm ready to hear all this cast has to say after therapy and for some surprises that weren't already spoiled by rumors.