Did 90 Day Fiancé's Angela Just Set Up Big Tell-All Drama With Her Therapy ‘Confession’ To Michael?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” Read at your own risk!

Amidst all of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? wild twists and turns so far in Season 7, I’m not sure anyone was prepared for Angela Deem to reconcile with Michael Ilesnanmi after what seemed like a whole storyline constructed solely for the purpose of Angela cutting ties with Michael to pursue a relationship with a Canadian stripper. The 90 Day Fiancé pair surprisingly looked as strong as they ever have as a married couple by the end of the latest ep. Unfortunately, it came at the cost of Angela minimizing the extent of her romantic intentions with Billy, and I’m wondering if this “confession” will help incite some big drama at the eventual tell-all special.

Angela claimed during her marriage counseling session with Michael that Billy was nothing more than an online flirtation, and that was accepted and reckoned with. But it wasn't exactly true. Should Shaun Robinson pull up a particular confessional segment shown earlier in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? during the tell-all, Michael will learn that situation was a bit more complex.

Angela told the cameras her primary reason for the surprise trip to Nigeria was to evaluate her marriage, and if she thought it was over, she'd planned on flying out to Canada to be with Billy. There’s quite a difference between Angela stating she had an “online crush” with a guy, and envisioning him as her next potential suitor in the event that Michael would agree to a divorce after she tore up his car for him having an Instagram page .

This is like when she claimed she only recorded the duet videos with him for awareness of his kidney failure, but then didn’t have the hashtag in all of her videos promoting it. It doesn’t seem like Angela is ever being 100% truthful to Michael (or to viewers?), which is only going to breed more mistrust between them in the future when he finds out.

It’s hard to say where things stand with Michael and Angela at the moment. While rumors ahead of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? originally stated they were no longer romantically involved , a fan snapped a photo of them together recently at a Nigerian grocery store. The latest info would indicate that, even if Angela is caught in a lie at the yet-to-be-aired tell-all special, they’ve moved past it to the point that Angela is still hanging out in Nigeria.

With all that said, what in the world is happening with Michael’s visa, and is he actually still waiting to come to the United States? It’s beyond time we saw Michael bopping around Georgia and jet-setting to Vegas and New Orleans with his “sexy Meemaw” by his side for some fun.